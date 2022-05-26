Seven Events to Celebrate Memorial Day

With parades, ceremonies, concerts, and fundraisers, there’s no shortage of community events paying tribute to those U.S. veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Find seven ways to pause and celebrate these individuals this weekend and on Monday, May 30.

Photograph by maryviolet/stock.adobe.com

Weekend Concerts at Fountain Square

Start your weekend off with a variety of performances as celebrations fill Fountain Square from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Cool off with a beverage of your choice from the Fountain Bar and enjoy the free music events in the heart of downtown. May 27-29, 7-10pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Cincinnati

Cincinnati Warbirds Big Band Swing Dance

Coney Island’s Moonlite Pavilion takes us back with a traditional USO show honoring local veterans, complete, of course, with swing music and dancing. Grab your finest 1940s dancing shoes and hit the ballroom as the Swing Canteen kicks off the Saturday evening festivities. May 28, 6-10 pm, Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Milford Memorial Day Parade

Wave the flag and cheer for Milford’s finest floats as the annual Memorial Day parade passes through Main Street on its way to two local wreath-laying ceremonies honoring the community’s fallen heroes. May 30, 9:30 am, Memorial Park, 401 Main St., Milford

West Chester Memorial Day Parade Ceremonies

Local veterans’ groups have organized a particularly poignant parade for the town of West Chester this year. Historical society members will read aloud the names of more than 700 veterans laid to rest at the West Chester Cemetery, including heroes from the Civil and Revolutionary Wars. Honor the town’s deep, rich history of patriotism by cheering them on. May 30, 10 am-12:30 pm, Olde West Chester Business District, Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester

Blue Ash Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Memorial Day celebrations in Blue Ash will be even more rousing this year as the community hosts its 70th annual parade commemorating the holiday. After the motorcade and festivities, a special ceremony will be held in the town square with distinguished keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Dan Meyers. May 30, 10:15 am, Blue Ash Square, 9520 Towne Square Ave., Blue Ash

Loveland Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Downtown Loveland hosts a red, white, and blue spectacle with this weekend’s holiday parade. Plan on feeling especially patriotic as Ohio Sen. Terry Johnson is slated to give a speech at the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial, directly after the floats pass through. May 30, 9 am, Loveland Elementary School, 600 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland

Memorial Day Virtual Races

Lace up your running shoes this holiday weekend and register for the virtual race of your choice. Don’t fret– there’s no need to move your Monday parade or barbecue plans as you’ve got until June 30 to complete the journey. Fifteen percent of all race registration fees go toward Operation Gratitude, an organization dedicated to meeting the real-world needs of U.S. military members and families. May 30-June 30, virtualrunevents.com