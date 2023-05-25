Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: May 25–29

Experience the conclusion of the May Festival at Music Hall (or on the radio), chow down at a Taste of Cincinnati offering more than ever, see a dazzling musical, laugh along to dram-coms and a historic play, and shop local artists and vendors this weekend in Cincinnati.

If you’re looking for Memorial Day events, check out our list of 10 ways to honor our local fallen heroes here.

“Modern Rock 500” on Inhailer Radio

The future of rock n’ roll is now. Inhailer Radio, in partnership with the former DJs of independent radio station WOXY-FM (97X) presents this special broadcast paying tribute to the local alt rock station 20 years after the station went off the airwaves. Read more about the show and former listener and author Robin James’ new book The Future of Rock and Roll: 97X and the Fight for True Independence here.

inhailer.com/modernrock500

May Festival

The May Festival ends its sesquicentennial celebration of classical music this weekend. On Thursday, Mozart’s Requiem comes to life under conductor James Conlon, the Festival’s former Music Director whose 37-year tenure remains the longest in Festival history; Conlon also leads a new work by American composer Julia Adolphe. Conlon also leads the May Festival’s 150th anniversary performance featuring Mahler’s Symphony of a Thousand on Saturday. The show is sold out, but you can tune into WGUC 90.9 for the live radio broadcast. See more information about the full musical lineup here.

May 25 & 27, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

MOULIN ROUGE! at the Aronoff

Baz Luhrmann’s epic musical film comes to life on the Procter & Gamble Hall stage in a whirlwind of “splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory!”

May 25 – June 4, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincy Shakes Presents Trouble in Mind

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company rounds out its 2022-23 season with Alice Childress’s groundbreaking play. Trouble in Mind examines the triumphs and struggles of Wiletta Mayer, a talented Black actor on Broadway in the 1950s, when she is cast in the starring role of a “progressive” play by a newly-integrated theatre.

May 25 – June 20, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Taste of Cincinnati

This Cincinnati culinary tradition since 1979 is back and bigger than ever this weekend. Chow down on bites from 77 food vendors, the largest selection in Taste of Cincinnati history, and delight at the stacked setlist of live entertainment. See the full list of participating vendors here and the entertainment lineup here.

May 27–29, 11 am, along Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, downtown

Ensemble Theatre presents Maytag Virgin

Do good fences make good neighbors? How about a clothesline? See the regional premiere of this romantic dramedy about an unexpected connection between the “unflappable” Jack Key, who moves in next door to the “endearingly neurotic” Lizzy Nash.

May 27 – June 18, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

ArtisanFest513

Queen City Lemonade presents this free small business (and pets!) showcase in Washington Park to encourage shoppers to buy local and keep dollars in the community.

May 28, 10–4 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine