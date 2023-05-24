10 Events to Celebrate Memorial Day

Photograph by Michael Flippo via stock.adobe.com

Celebrate Memorial Day and honor local veterans with these events, parades, parties, and more.

Spring Grove Memorial Weekend

Spring Grove is kicking off its Memorial Day celebration on Thursday, May 25 with a free concert from the Ohio Military Band at 7 p.m. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend with various ceremonies, flag retirements, the National Moment of Remembrance, and more.

May 25, 7 pm, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati

Camp Cedar Memorial Day

Camp Cedar will be celebrating Memorial Day and the start of summer all weekend long with a variety of events. There will be a Bingo and Booze event on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. and other events for kids on Friday, May 26 such as patriotic rock painting, a scavenger hunt, capture the flag, and a movie night. The festivities continue for the rest of the weekend with a barbecue, live music, and more activities for the whole family to enjoy.

May 25 & 26, Kings Island, 5158 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Valley of Youth Organization Memorial Weekend Festival

In Koenig Park starting on Friday, May 26, the VYO will be having its Memorial Weekend Festival. This will include a parade with the youth softball and baseball players, as well as live music from the band Endive.

May 26, 20 W Columbia Ave., Reading

Arlington Memorial Gardens Field of Memories

With various ceremonies and events, the Arlington Memorial Gardens will be celebrating Memorial Day all weekend long. There will be a display of 1,000 flags honoring veterans, fireworks, a concert, and more. Find the full weekend schedule here.

May 26–29, 9 am – 7 pm, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati

Rock the Boat Cincinnati

The Rock the Boat Cincinnati Memorial Day Weekend boat ride will board on the Queen City Clipper at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and arrive back at 2 a.m. There will be food and liquor for sale on board, as well as plenty of music to keep the party going.

May 26, 10:30 pm – 2 am, 100 O’Fallon Ave., Dayton

Tango del Barrio Memorial Weekend Cocktail Milonga

Tango del Barrio is hosting a special Argentine Tango class and cocktail milonga on Saturday, May 27. The class at 5 p.m. is $20, and the cocktail milonga after at 6 p.m. is $15, or it is $30 to go to both. There will also be appetizers and music from DJ Marcela.

May 27, 5 pm, 6110 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati

17 Strong Memorial Day Parade

17 Strong, a local Hamilton organization, will be having a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. starting at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts. There will be a wreath ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors monument, and then the parade will go to the Greenwood Cemetery.

May 29, 9 am, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Loveland Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Loveland’s Memorial Day parade will begin on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial with a speech from Sgt. Dave Corlett.

May 29, 9 am, 211 Riverside Dr., Loveland

West Chester Memorial Day Parade

The West Chester parade will begin Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. and will go through the historic Olde West Chester business district. During the parade, the names of veterans who have been laid to rest in the West Chester Cemetery will be read aloud. The parade will then go to the cemetery for a special ceremony.

May 29, 10 am, 9113 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester

Blue Ash Memorial Day Parade

In this year’s parade on Monday, May 29, both active and retired firefighters, police officers, and military members will help carry the Carry On USA Ohio Honor Log throughout the parade route. The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. from Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road and ends with a speech from keynote speaker Captain Jeff Lamphear.

May 29, 10:15 am, 4343 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash