The popular Charm at the Farm outdoor market is back and more charming than ever for 2023. From vintage, repurposed, and handmade items to live plants, food, and photo ops, the event hosts more than 100 local vendors with fun items fit for any style. You’ll find trendy clothing, jewelry, furniture, and unique giftables. Whether you make it a date night on Friday or bring a group of girlfriends on Saturday afternoon, the Charm experience has something for everyone. Here are some trending items to watch for at Charm at the Farm this year:

Invest in Statement Pieces

Choose an investment piece such as an American Pie hutch, or splurge on a timeless dining table the whole family can gather around. If you’re looking for smaller pieces, repurposed items are on trend. “Repurposed style means you’re giving something a second chance,” says Amy Doyle, Charm at the Farm cofounder. “With furniture that means an old piece could be refinished, reupholstered, repainted, or completely redone.” Vendors at Charm bring their creative touches to all sorts of furniture pieces, from a new accent chair to a side table that’s refreshed with a new look.

Up Your Gifting Game

Plan now for all the gifts you need to find for every person in your life, every season of the year.

Find snarky giftables from Fleurish or Blume, or pick up a concert themed top or merch from Buckeye Charm for the Nashville-loving gal in your life.

From people to thank to parents to pamper, to weddings to celebrate, birthdays, anniversaries, or just because, Charm is the place to find that perfect, unique gift for every occasion.

Accessorize, Accessorize, Accessorize

Make a boring outfit pop with an embellished rancher hat from Industrial Evolution Designs, or a vegan hat By Field and Flower, a brand that donates a portion of its proceeds to protecting bee and flower habitats.

Pick up a timeless, hand-crafted jewelry piece from Mountain Feather Designs at Charm, which stocks dainty bracelets and necklaces that make the perfect gift for a teacher, your mom, or a friend.

Remember to accessorize your home too!

“We are seeing lots of jugs and crocks, with either a matte finish or subtle plaster style texture in home décor right now,” says Leslie Moss, owner of the locally-based boutique, Shoppe Smitten, a presenting sponsor of Charm at the Farm.

Think rich textures, and aim to mix styles that would work in either a farmhouse or a modern home.

Pair a traditional style pillow with a small textured vase and decorative books in complimentary neutrals for layering, which provide height and interest.

“I love to use an old piece that speaks to me and blend it with more modern boho accent pieces in my home,” says Doyle. “[And I’m] still loving pampas grass of all kinds of vases or pots natural, neutral pieces with pops of color or black [and] blending an antique brass vase with black and wood accent pieces. You can always also use plants as pops of color or even dried florals!”

Giving Back Is Always in Style

Charm at the Farm believes strongly in supporting causes that empower and uplift others including Sifa Collective, Ohio Hates Cancer, and more. This year, $1 of every Charm ticket you buy will benefit Madi’s House, which provides a safe haven for those struggling with mental health and addiction.

Visit the Charm at the Farm website to purchase tickets, and follow Charm on social @charmatthefarm.