Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 3–6

Celebrate the advent of spring at Bockfest, find inspiration for your home and garden projects, cheer on FC Cincinnati at their home opener, see a “fluffy” comedian’s return to Cincinnati, and experience a far-out pub crawl at these weekend events.

30th Annual Bockfest

This longstanding beer fest in Over-the-Rhine rings in spring and celebrates Cincinnati’s German and brewing heritage this weekend. Its funky parade starts Friday at Arnold’s followed by a weekend of beer, food, history, and revelry at the new Bockfest Hall set up in Findlay Playground (conveniently located behind Cincinnati Magazine HQ). Find a more comprehensive list of Bockfest happenings here.

March 3–6, Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St., and locations across Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Home + Garden Show

Looking for inspiration for your next home and garden project? Discover new trends, tools, resources, and expert advice from top designers and landscapers at the final weekend of this downtown expo.

March 3–6, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

FC Cincinnati Home Opener

After a poor performance against Austin to open the MLS season, the Orange and Blue are looking to take down D.C. United at TQL Stadium Saturday.

March 5, 6 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Gabriel Iglesias at Heritage Bank Center

The “fluffy” comedian, famous for his One Show Fits All and I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry specials, returns to Cincinnati for a stop on his “Back on Tour” series.

March 6, 6:30 pm, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., downtown

Day of the Dude Pub Crawl

Dress in your best Big Lebowski–inspired apparel (bathrobes and bowling shirts are a must) and hit the bars on Bellevue’s main drag for this far-out pub crawl. Grab a bite and a drink (a White Russian, perhaps?) in the Entertainment District at Darkness Brewing, Nomad, the Elusive Cow, the B-List, and Danyelle’s Bellevue Tavern. Do you abide?

March 5, 6–10 pm, multiple locations along Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Looking ahead: Paddlefest 2022 Registration Now Open

The Ohio River Paddlefest isn’t until August 6, but you can now register for the 9-mile or 4.5-mile MINI paddle routes, with early-bird pricing until April 6. All proceeds from the annual summer paddling event benefit Adventure Crew, a nonprofit connecting teens with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.