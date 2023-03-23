Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 23–26

Meet your favorite horror movie heroes (and villains!), attend a breathtaking concert, see a new musical at Playhouse in the Park, celebrate Women’s History Month through art, give back at a gala, and find a taste of South Africa at these local weekend events.

HorrorHound Weekend

Good news, horror fans: Halloween came early to Cincinnati. Shop vendors, view exclusive screenings, attend workshops and panels on your favorite movies, get inked, and get your photo with horror icons including Bruce Campbell, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Lilliard, Skeet Ulrich, Brett Wagner (you may know him better as Leatherface), and other silver screen scaries.

March 24–26, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Presents Beethoven’s Fifth

Featuring solo cellist Sterling Elliot and led by conductor Anna Rakitina, the CSO presents a concert featuring works by two composers who experienced hearing loss, Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Ayres, plus a cello concerto by Antonín Dvorák.

March 24–26, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

A Chorus Line

The Tony Award-winning 1975 musical continues on Playhouse in the Park’s new stage this weekend. The production, which examines the challenges of putting on a Broadway show, features Cincinnati native Drew Lachey as Zach, the company’s choreographer and director.

March 24 – April 15, Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams Cir., Mt. Adams

Women’s History Month Art Exhibit at Arts’ on the Ave

Celebrate the close of Women’s History Month by viewing a new art exhibit at this gallery/cocktail bar in the West End.

March 25, 5–10 pm, Arts’ on the Ave, 2141 Central Ave., West End

People Working Cooperatively’s 25th Annual ToolBelt Ball

The 25th edition of this charity gala raises money to provide accessibility modifications for our homeowners living with disabilities and mobility issues. This black-tie event ncludes a cocktail reception, entertainment, and a three-course dinner, plus auctions, raffles, and the famous Booze Pull.

March 25, 5:30 pm, Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, downtown

International Day Party with a Taste of Southern Africa

Feast on South African-style bites from Chezi Grill at Somerset OTR this Sunday, where you can enjoy some stellar drinks and tunes by DJ TizieB and friends spinning Soca, Dancehall, Kizomba, Ampiano, Kompa, Afropop, and other international beats.

March 26, 3–10 pm, Somerset, 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine