Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 9–12

See new works from environmental filmmakers, laugh along with Tracy Morgan, toast a milestone batch from Brink, watch bold new works at the Fringe Festival, see classic cars at Ault Park, say hi to Hello Kitty, and enjoy plein air opera at Washington Park this weekend.

Cincinnati Fringe Festival Continues

Cincinnati’s weird and wonderful theatre festival enters its second weekend. Find the full lineup of in-person performances, virtual shows, and special engagements here.

June 9–18, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., and Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Ohio River Foundation’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival

One of the largest environmental film fests in North America returns to Cincinnati this weekend. See a series of short films by environmental filmmakers from all over the world at the Woodward Theater, or enjoy them at home on-demand up to five days after the event.

June 10, doors 6:30 pm, films start 7:30 pm, Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Tracy Morgan Live at Funny Bone

The side-splitting Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum holds court at the Liberty Funny Bone for a special two-night engagement. Note: this show is for mature audiences.

June 10 & 11, 7518 Bales St., 120 A, Liberty Township

Brink Brewing Co. 500th Batch Festival

The College Hill brewery celebrates its 500th batch this Saturday with the milestone batch and new beer variants on tap, a ceremonial Firkin tapping with Father George, and live music from the Harmless Varmints.

June 11, noon, 5905 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Stops in Cincinnati

This traveling cafe truck inspired by Sanrio’s beloved feline stops by the Kenwood Towne Centre to say hello and bring cute merch, treats, and eats. Check out the menu and available merch here.

June 11, 10 am–7 pm, Kenwood Towne Centre near The Cheesecake Factory, 7875 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Twp.

Concours d’Elegance

Classic cars arrive at Ault Park for this 44th annual exhibition of motoring excellence. Admire vintage cars—like Powel Crosley’s 1950s station wagon—on display throughout the park’s gardens, meet with fellow auto enthusiasts, grab Sunday brunch, and sip on a brew from the craft beer garden as you celebrate all things auto.

June 12, 10 am–4 pm, Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave., Mt. Lookout

Opera in the Park

Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to Washington Park for Cincinnati Opera’s free, al fresco performance featuring classical and Broadway selections from Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Irving Berlin, Gilbert and Sullivan, and more.

June 12, 7:30–9 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine