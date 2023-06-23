Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 22-25

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with us, see the city’s largest Pride parade, hear your favorite 80s tunes, and cheer on the Orange and Blue and the red-hot Reds this weekend in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Magazine’s PRIDE Party

Pride weekend is here, and what better way to kick off the Cincinnati celebration than a fun street cocktail party with games, karaoke, swag bags, live entertainment, and plenty of other surprises? Get your tickets here and we’ll see you there.

June 23, 5–8 pm, Court Street Plaza, downtown

Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival

Find family-friendly fun at Cincinnati’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride. The festivities start with the downtown parade and culminates in a festival of food, music, entertainment, and vendors at Sawyer Point.

June 24, parade starts 11 am, 7th & Plum Streets, festival runs noon–9 pm, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way

OTR Stillhouse Eighties Alternative Night

Head to OTR Stillhouse on Saturday to hear tracks from your favorite 80s alternative acts—like Talking Heads, INXS, The Cure, New Order. Simple Minds, Psychedelic Furs, Flock of Seagulls, The Clash, Stone Roses, David Bowie, and more—while enjoying some of their finest brews.

June 24, 7 p.m., OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St, OTR

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

It may be hard to believe, but the Reds are the best team in the NL Central right now, and on their longest winning streak in 66 years. Can they keep their winning streak alive against one of the best teams in baseball? Why don’t you take a trip to GABP and find out?

June 23-25, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

FC Cincinnati vs. DC United

If you haven’t heard, FC Cincinnati is really, really good. Like, best team in the entire MLS good. Right now, though, they’re dealing with several injuries, call-ups, and selections to the USMNT. Can they still keep up their dominant performance without their biggest contributors? Head to The Pitch, just across from TQL Stadium, for a watch party to see if the Orange and Blue can pull it off.

Jun 24, 7:30 pm, The Pitch, 1430 Central Pkwy., West End