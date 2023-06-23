Cincinnati Art Museum Opens Expansive New Picasso Exhibit

The Cincinnati Art Museum honors the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death with an unprecedented exhibition that highlights one of his biggest fundamentals: landscape. Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds examines Pablo Picasso’s work with landscapes, featuring over 40 sculptures and paintings from 25 public and private collections across the United States and Europe.

PHOTO BY HENRI ROBBINS

From the film on display that presents an over-the-shoulder shot of Picasso painting a landscape—allowing museum guests to see the beautiful way he paints his canvas—to plenty of paintings and many memorable sculptures, Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds highlights Pablo Picasso’s 75-year career with an immersive experience that invites viewers to step inside his world.

The exhibit displays compelling souvenirs of the Liberación de Paris (Libertation of Paris), demonstrating the landscape that surrounded him during the German occupation and showing strength and resistance as the viewer immerses themselves in his works.

The museum’s commemoration of his 75-year-career displays many of his finest, best-known and most powerful works. The exhibit was organized by the American Federation of Arts with leading Picasso scholar and guest curator Laurence Madeline, and supported by the Musée national Picasso Paris.

“My question at the starting point was: is Picasso a painter of the tradition or is he a painter of revolution?” says Madeline. “It was through the landscape that he created cubism, a big revolution in painting where he breaks all the rules thanks to the landscape.”

PHOTO BY KANE MITTEN

Picasso was a painter without boundaries, instigating different reactions from the viewers. In Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds, viewers are encouraged to discover Picasso’s surroundings so they can better interpret and comprehend his engagement with the landscapes he is encircled by.

“This exhibition brings us into the world of one of the defining figures of modern art, and it does so in an original and unexpected way,” says Peter Jonathan Bell, Curator of European Paintings at the museum in a press release. “Landscape was absolutely fundamental for Picasso: the many environments in which he lived and worked are intertwined with his art.”

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds is on display through October 15. Tickets are $18, with discounted rates for students, children and seniors, and can be purchased onsite and online. Admission is free for members. The exhibition is free for nonmembers every Thursday evening from 5–8 p.m. as well as its opening weekend, June 23–25.