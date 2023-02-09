Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 9–12

See an acclaimed Broadway musical, a new twist on Alice in Wonderland, run in your undies for a good cause, find everything you need for your wedding, celebrate Galentine’s Day with sipping and shopping, and brush up on your Saturday Night Fever moves for a disco party this weekend in Cincinnati.

Broadway in Cincinnati presents Annie

It’s a hard knock life for little orphan Annie in this musical, beloved by generations. See her adventures with Mr. Warbucks and Miss Hannigan this weekend on the Aronoff’s Procter & Gamble stage.

Feb 9–12, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati Ballet presents ALICE (in wonderland)

The Cincinnati Ballet with choreographer Septime Webre bring a new humorous and irreverent twist on Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, scored by Matthew Pierce and performed by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Feb 10–19, Music Hall, 1231 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cupid’s Undie Run

Strip to your skivvies and for this party and mile-ish-long fun run for a cause. The downtown party goes all afternoon, and proceeds support research for neurofibromatosis, or “NF.”

Feb 11, party noon–4 pm, race at 2 pm, starts at Galla Park, 175 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Galentine’s Day at Rookwood Pottery

Take the girls out and enjoy a mimosa flight as you decorate your own cookies with Katie from the Cookie Lab and score 20 percent off Rookwood Pottery goods.

Feb 11, Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

A Bridal Affair Wedding Show

This free bridal show can connect you to wedding experts and vendors to help with everything you’ll need for your special day. Plus, enjoy giveaways and a $200 event gift card for couples.

Feb 11, 11 am – 3 pm, Holiday Inn & Suites Eastgate, 4501 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate

Palentine’s Disco Party

Grab your gals and pals for a far-out dance party celebrating Laughing Bees Honey’s two-year anniversary. You’ll also find food, drinks, a selfie station, swag bags, honey caramels, and more fun at this groovy get together.

Feb 12, 11 am – 2 pm, Pique, 210 W. Pike St., Covington

