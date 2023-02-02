Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 2–5

Sample tasty beers from dozens of local craft breweries, bounce with the bunnies at the Krohn, sing along to a classic musical at The Carnegie, marvel at works from African American artists, and see Georgia O’Keeffe like never before at these weekend events.

Bunnies and Blooms

Bouncing bundles of fluff are sure to put a spring in your step at the Krohn Conservatory. That’s right—hop through the spring blooms with live bunnies in the conservatory’s showroom. You’ll also find a collection of classic books featuring bunnies and formal vegetable garden-themed plantings.

Feb 2 – March 12, 10 am – 8 pm, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Cincy Winter Beer Fest

You can sample more than 150 local and craft beers at this celebration of the Cincinnati brew scene, plus tastings from new craft wineries and distilleries. Plus, your ticket also includes an acrylic souvenir mug or glass. Peep the list of beers on tap here.

Feb 3 & 4, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Singin’ in the Rain at The Carnegie

Beloved by all ages, this classic musical features catchy tunes including “Good Morning,” “Moses,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and others. Catch it on the Otto M. Budig stage this weekend.

Feb 3–12, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington

Georgia O’Keeffe at the Cincinnati Art Museum

For the first time, this exhibit showcases the avant-garde photography of Georgia O’Keeffe, who is more associated with her paintings of flowers and bright landscapes. See behind her lens through prints, negatives, cameras, rolls of film, and other personal items. Read more about the exhibit here.

Feb 3–May 7, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Memories & Inspiration at The Taft Museum of Art

This new exhibit features selections from the private collection of Kerry and C. Betty Davis, who have focused on diverse 20th and 21st century approaches to the Black image. You’ll see 60 works of art, including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and mixed media by well-known African American artists Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Sam Gilliam, Loïs Mailou Jones, Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Alma Thomas, and others.

Feb 4–May 14, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown