Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 3–6

See a free Shakespeare comedy in your local park, feast on inventive goetta creations, see a new musical set in Utopia, Ohio, cheer for the Reds and FC Cincinnati, get down to live local blues bands, paddle your way down the Ohio River, and see if you can stand the heat at these weekend events in Greater Cincinnati.

Shakespeare in the Park All Summer Long

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents the Bard’s Comedy of Errors for free in local parks Thursday through Sunday now until September 3. Check out this weekend’s performance lineup and see when Shakespeare is coming to a park or arts center near you:

Aug 3, 7 pm, Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum Rose Garden, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village

Aug 4, 7 pm, The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum (indoors), 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Aug 5, 7 pm, General Ormsby Mitchel Park, 261 Grandview Dr., Fort Mitchell

Aug 6, 6 pm, Washington Park Great Lawn, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Glier’s GoettaFest

Goetta evangelists, rejoice! The festival celebrating our city’s iconic pork delicacy returns for a second weekend at Newport’s Festival Park. Feast on more than 60 goetta-inspired delicacies (like goetta pizza, goetta empanadas, and even goetta brownies), two live music stages, a Ferris wheel, and more family fun. See everything available to try here and read more about the legacy of goetta in Cincinnati.

Aug 3–6, Newport Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport

Utopia, Ohio at The Carnegie of Columbia Tusculum

How do you make heaven on Earth? This new musical follows the rise and fall of three little-known 19th-century experiments led by “America’s first anarchist, a séance-leading abolitionist, and a cult who believed that the oceans would turn to lemonade and humans would grow ‘long and useful tails’”—experiments all based just 30 miles away from Cincinnati.

Aug 3, 9, 10 & 13, The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

The Orange and Blue have advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 32 and face Nashville for their third meeting this season. The victor advances to play the Chicago Fire-Club América winner in the Round of 16. As the club celebrates eight years this month, our soccer columnist Grant Freking looks ahead to ponder who might still be kicking for FC Cincinnati when the club turns the big 1-0.

Aug 4, 8 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Lebanon Blues Festival

The best local blues acts are coming to Lebanon for this two-day festival, including Lady Joya, Noah Wotherspoon Band, Doug Hart Band, Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts, and many others. See vintage rides at the Classic Car Cruise-In, try festival fare like award-winning BBQ, pork chops, homemade desserts, and a deluxe Beer Garden, and shop the artisan and craftsman row for local wares.

Aug 4 & 5, Bicentenntial Park, E. Mulberry and Cherry Streets, Lebanon

Photograph courtesy Paddlefest

Ohio River Paddlefest

The largest paddling event in the country sails down the Ohio River this Saturday. Join more than 2,000 participants in canoes, kayaks, and other human-powered watercraft on a 4.5- or 9-mile journey down the river. And don’t miss the Outdoors for All Expo on Friday at Schmidt Recreation Complex. Proceeds from the festivities benefit Adventure Crew, a non-profit providing outdoor activities and nature education to youth in our area. You can find the full schedule of events, packet pickup and parking info, and more details here.

Aug 5, 4.5-mile race starts at Public Landing, 435 E. Mehring Way, downtown; 9-mile race starts at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2994 Humbert Ave., East End

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

Following blowout losses courtesy of the Cubs, the Reds remain in first place in the Central and look to find some wins against the Nats at GABP. This week, our columnist Chad Dotson explains how the MLB’s trade deadline passed without any major moves from the Reds—what’s the plan with the postseason two months away?

Aug 4–6, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire

Think you can stand the heat? Find your new favorite hot sauce at this event celebrating everything that’s hot n’ spicy. Craft a zesty cocktail at The Singe Bar, test your mettle in the Arena of Fire tasting competition, see hot rods and fiery rides, and marvel at stilt walkers, fire performers, balloon twisters, LED performances, and more.

Aug 5 & 6, Jungle Jim’s The Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield