The Reds Don’t Add a Big Name at the Trade Deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline has passed, and perhaps the best place to begin our analysis of the Reds’ activity is where I left off last week:

The Reds should be good in coming seasons, but with the Cubs and Cardinals presumably improving over the winter there’s no guarantee the Reds will be in this position next year—or any year in the future, for that matter. The Reds have a shot at glory now, and, as we’ve seen in recent years, anyone who sneaks into the playoffs has a chance to win the whole thing.

(GM Nick) Krall’s goal should not be to scrap the plan but to evolve it, given the new realities of Cincinnati’s situation. Improve the rotation. Improve the bullpen. And give this incredibly fun group of kids (plus Joey Votto) a chance for Cincinnati immortality.

Cincinnati’s situation at the trade deadline was better than it’s been in more than a decade. The Redlegs stood atop the National League’s Central division, a game and a half ahead of Milwaukee. Despite recent struggles against the Brewers, the Reds rebounded to win two of three in Los Angeles, then took the first game of a series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Things were looking good again. The Reds even had a positive run differential for the first time all season!

If you were placing your bets on the Reds going full steam ahead at the deadline, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for the division title … well, you wouldn’t be alone. Many, including yours truly, were hopeful that the organization would make real strides to bolster this young, promising squad for the stretch run. Krall, after all, didn’t just hint at it, he spoke it aloud a month ago. “We’re looking to win,” he said. “That’s our goal. I think we want to do whatever we can for this team.” And then, “Yeah, we do have financial flexibility to add (players).”

After all these years, I should know better than to get my hopes up. We’ll see if we get more details in coming weeks about Krall’s efforts to improve the pitching staff. I’m perfectly willing to believe that he cast his net wide, scanning the depths of the starting pitching market with a fine-tooth comb, driven by the gaping holes left by the unfortunate injuries to the electric duo of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.

You’d expect a big catch, a headliner, a splash that makes waves. Instead, the sum total of this grand endeavor? We got ourselves Sam Moll, a southpaw reliever with a spin rate that could make your head spin and, indeed, a glimmer of upside that could spell good news for the Reds bullpen.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the starting rotation of our dear Reds teeters precariously on the shoulders of the rookie, Andrew Abbott. The bench, well, is an assortment of, let’s say, not particularly inspiring bats. It’s like walking into a scary movie—the Yikes Bats sequel, if you will. Was last night’s 20-9 blowout loss to the Cubs a reaction to the front office’s lack of trade activity?

Stay tuned, Reds fans. As always, the ride promises to be an interesting one.

Chad Dotson helms Reds coverage at Cincinnati Magazine and hosts a long-running Reds podcast, The Riverfront. His newsletter about Cincinnati sports can be found at chaddotson.com. He’s @dotsonc on Twitter.