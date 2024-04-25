Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 26-28

IMAGE COURTESY OF ASIANATI

Happy weekend and a chag Pesach sameach to everyone out there who’s been wiping matzo crumbs off of every surface in their kitchen all week. It’s time for another beautiful (and hot) spring weekend full of events and activities to choose from.

Art After Dark: Art in Bloom

This month’s free Art After Dark night at the Cincinnati Art Museum is themed after their biennial Art in Bloom event. You’ll get to enjoy the galleries while surrounded by gorgeous floral arrangements in a celebration of spring. There will also be a flower bar for those who want to take home some of the floral beauty of the event. Music will be provided by DJ Arie, the dance group Pones will perform, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase. Friday, April 26, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

DAAP Fashion Show

Fashion design students at UC’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning are showing off their works in the program’s 71st live runway show. Models will display over 100 garments all designed and fabricated by DAAP seniors. This will be your chance to walk the red carpet and get a preview of the next great minds in fashion. General admission is $30. Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W 4th St., Newport

Asian Food Fest

Cincinnati’s largest celebration of Asian food and culture is making its return for the 13th year. Asian cultural performances, presentations, crafts, and games will fill up Court Street Plaza, but everyone knows that the food is the star of the show. This year there will be a record 65 vendors and 9 secret menu options. Many different Asian countries’ cuisine will be showcased like Japan, Nepal, the Philippines, and even Hawaii (the country is the US but you get the point.) Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28, Court Street Plaza, downtown

Queen City Pop

It’s a special one-day convention for the city’s nerds. Can’t wait until June for Anime Ohio? Don’t worry. The organizers of both that convention and Cincinnati Comic Expo have put together a condensed pop culture showcase to tide you over. It will have almost everything a normal con has like an artist’s alley, comic writers, and collectibles but in a single day experience. Tickets are $5. Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Faerie Ball

Urban Artifact is celebrating its ninth anniversary by throwing a royal faerie ball. For one night only they’ll be turning the brewery’s Reliquary into a fantasy land of beauty and magic. Dressing up is encouraged as there will be professional photography offered at the event as well as a costume contest. Whoever’s faerie fashion most impresses the Queen of Fruit will receive “an official title of nobility or glorious treasure fit to be hoarded by a dragon.” Admission is $30. Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Unscrolling the Past with Science

History meet science for a full day of programming at Pompeii: The Exhibition in the Cincinnati Museum Center. First a STEM lab that’s free with the price of museum admission will teach you all about reading ancient scrolls. Then Dr. Brent Seales and his team from the University of Kentucky will be talking through the computer program they developed to virtually unroll and read those ancient scrolls found in the ashes of Pompeii. Dr. Seales’s lecture is free with an RSVP but the proceeding gallery talk will require the purchase of a special exhibition ticket. Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Market on Main

Over 35 makers and vendors will set up shop in the Woodward Theater for a spring artisan market. Local businesses like Pop Rocket Creations, vintage curators like Odd Stock Co., and even creators from out of town like Dayton’s Moon Ink Design will be in attendance. There will also be coffee, beer, a taco truck, flowers for sale, and tintype photos. Sunday, April 28, 12-5 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine