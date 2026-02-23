Otiose Vending Machines Are Dispensing Local Treasures

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Thanks to Jessica Wolf and Tracy Updike, co-owners of Otiose Emporium, you can enjoy craft brews at your favorite bars while supporting local artists. Otiose machines look and function like any normal vending machine, but instead of chips and candy you’ll find unique treasures like enamel pins, craft jewelry, gag gifts, books, stationery, sticker sheets, craft sheets, CDs, stuffed animals, and much more. “We have a lot of local vendors like Pop Rocket Creations, Happy Groundhog, L.D. Nehls, and James Billiter,” says Wolf. “We also create a lot of items since we’re both artists,” adds Updike.

Since launching in early 2025, machines have been put up at The Comet, both HighGrain Brewery locations, and the American Sign Museum. According to the duo, the machines have received an overwhelmingly positive response from both vendors and customers, especially those with children. “I think parents who take their kids to breweries like to have a little something to keep the kids occupied,” says Wolf. “The name of our business, Otiose, means frivolity and something that’s not necessary but brings joy.”