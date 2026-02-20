Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy Cafe Patachou

Indianapolis Restaurant to Open Mason Outpost

Indy fave Cafe Patachou is expanding to Greater Cincinnati soon. The restaurant, which offers “an elevated take on breakfast and lunch,” will open in the mixed-used development The District at Deerfield in Mason this spring. Breakfast offerings including dishes like French omelettes, chilaquiles, and croissant French toast. Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, with carryout available.

Mita’s Makes USA Today’s 2026 Restaurant List

Last week, USA Today released its 2026 Restaurants of the Year and Spanish/Latin–inspired restaurant Mita’s was one of the 39 eateries recognized. The list, which debuted in 2024, is compiled by USA Today Network food journalists across the country. The restaurant, named for Chef/Owner Jose Salazar’s Colombian grandmother, was a finalist in the “Outstanding Restaurant” category of the James Beard Foundation Awards in 2023.

Too Good & Co. Pop-Up Café Truck in Town This Weekend

Yogurt brand Too Good & Co. is bringing its café truck to town from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, to celebrate the launch of its new coffee creamers. The free pop-up will take place on Vine Street between 14th and 15th Streets in Over-the-Rhine. Attendees can try café-style coffee with the brand’s new flavors like sweet cream, roasted vanilla and lavender. If you can’t make it to the event, you can also try the creamers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, February 20, at the Newport Kroger (130 Pavillion Pkwy., Newport) or from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, at the Anderson Towne Center Kroger (7580 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township).

New Japanese Restaurant Coming to Madisonville

Acclaimed Chef Makoto Okuwa is set to open the contemporary Japanese restaurant Suzu at the Madison Square development in Madisonville this May. “Suzu is a celebration of Japanese culture and cuisine, where every detail matters,” said Okuwa in a press release. “It’s about honoring tradition while creating something vibrant and alive.” The eatery will feature indoor and outdoor seating, a private dining room, a craft cocktail bar, and a 12-seat Edo-style omakase counter. Okuwa has received a nod from Michelin and been recognized by the James Beard Foundation for “Outstanding Contribution.”

Fourth Shake Shack Location Opens Next Week

Fast food fave Shake Shack will open its fourth location at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, at 800 Montgomery Rd. in Kenwood. The restaurant—known for its hand-spun milkshakes and made-to-order hamburgers—will give $1 of every sandwich sold at the new location that day to Operation Giveback, which supports educational equity and community outreach to students and families in need.

Thunderdome Group Restaurants Expand to Suburbs

Two OTR mainstays are set to open second Greater Cincinnati later this year. Thunderdome Group restaurants Pepp & Dolores and The Eagle will launch in the mixed-use development The District at Deerfield in Mason in late summer/early fall. Pepp & Dolores will be a standalone restaurant while The Eagle will be paired with Thunderdome’s chicken tenders–only concept CityBird.