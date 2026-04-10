Photograph courtesy OSDISC

Drs. Lucas, Seghi, and Murnan at Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Specialists of Cincinnati are dual-degree, board certified Oral Surgeons providing surgical services across the Greater Cincinnati area. Uniquely qualified with both medical and dental training, our doctors are specialized in dental implants, full-mouth implant reconstruction, wisdom teeth removal, and IV sedation. With a patient-centric approach, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities in Mason, Sharonville, and Western Hills, our team is ready to deliver exceptional care and results for you and your family.

Sharonville, (513) 769-5545

Mason, (513) 677-3003

Western Hills, (513) 661-7410

https://cincinnatioralsurgeons.com