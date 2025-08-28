Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 29-September 1

You’ve made it to the long anticipated three-day weekend. Make the most out of the end of summer and check out some of the great events the city has to offer.

Art After Dark: Glam on the Farm

At this month’s Art After Dark, the CAM wants you to embrace your fabulous country side—think Cowboy Carter meets Pink Pony Club meets Farm to Table: Food and Identity in the Age of Impressionism. In addition to free after hours admission to the entire museum, you’ll be able to go on free tours, enjoy music from Forealism and dance performances from Pones, watch live painting by CS Art and Rarity Works, and have access to multiples cash bars. While you’re encouraged to go full glam, glitter will not be permitted. Fri, Aug 29, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

August Final Friday

Anchored by the Pendleton Arts Center, small businesses and artists will be set up all around the Pendleton and OTR to showcase their work and get people exploring the neighborhoods. PAC artists will have their studios open to share their projects (painter David Fledge is the featured artist of the month), and Imagination Alley will have live music, crafts, and maps to participating OTR retailers. Fri, Aug 29, 5-9 p.m., Pendleton Arts Center, 1310 Pendleton St., Pendleton

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opening Weekend

The Renaissance village is open again for the season. In addition to all the Ren Faire fun you love (mead tastings, jousts, the Cincinnati Barbarians hitting each other with frying pans) there will be some new additions this year including Lady Ophelia’s Dance and a new plant-based food stall, The Veggie Shack. Tickets can be purchased here, but attendance will be capped for each day. Sat, Aug 29-Mon, Sept 1, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Renaissance Park, 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville

Rabbit Hash 44th Annual Old Timers’ Day

The folks at the Rabbit Hash General store are throwing their 44th annual end-of-summer bash complete with food, beer, vendors, merch, and a full day of live entertainment. There will be a presentation by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society as well as performances by the Fancy Free Cloggers, Cincinnati Dancing Pigs, Buck and the Dollar Bills, Jim Trace and the Makers, Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, the Harry Pedigo Trio, and Davey and the Midnights. There may even be a special appearance by Mayor Boone the Bluetick Coonhound. Sat, Aug 30, noon-midnight, Rabbit Hash General Store, 10021 Lower River Rd., Burlington

Duck-A-Palooza

Jimmy Longbottom of Longbottom Bird Rescue is bringing some of his beloved ducks and geese (RIP Kiwi) to Urban Artifact for a day of water fowl themed fun. In addition to bird meet and greets, there will be exclusive merch by Micro Blimps, duck-themed games, raffle prizes, an interactive education station, and free rubber ducks for kids to take home. Sat, Aug 30, 3-6 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

FCC Black Heritage Night

FCC’s Black Heritage Night starts at Pre-Match in the Park with live music by DJ Nova and DJ TizieB, a performance by Cincinnati Premier Double Dutch, food from Mama Afrique and Pata Roja, exclusive autographed posters by Sheridan Davenport, beach soccer pong, and community tables from Juneteenth Cincinnati, the African American Chamber of Commerce, Cincinnati African Professionals Network, and the Freedom Center. At 7:30, FCC will take on Philadelphia Union with prematch beats by DJ Monet. Stop by the TQL Stadium Team Store to get the exclusive Black heritage patch. Sat, Aug 30; Pre-Match 4-6:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Kick-Off 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Summit Cinema: A Minecraft Movie

One of the biggest movies of the year will be screened on Summit Park’s Great Lawn for this family-friendly movie night. While Steve’s Lava Chicken may not be available, Nanny Belle’s will be on-site serving up sweet treats and movie concessions. Admission is free. Sat, Aug 30, 8:30 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Sashay Parlay: Bengals Drag Brunch

Head to The Firehouse at Covington Yard for a fabulous football-themed drag brunch featuring The Lady Phaedra, P.H. Dee, Quasi, Johnny Justice, and beats by DJ Bard. Tickets are $26.50 and include admission, brunch from the breakfast pizza bar, and a signature cocktail. Sun, Aug 31, 11 a.m., Covington Yard, 401 Greenup St., Covington

WEBN Riverfest and Fireworks

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting all Labor Day Weekend for. Festivities start at 3 p.m. with food trucks, live music, family activities, the Rubber Duck Regatta, and more. There will also be festivals and viewing parties in Newport and Mt. Echo Park. Tarps can be set up on the Serpentine Wall starting at 3 p.m. (anything placed before will be removed) with only masking tape, painters tape, or gaffer tape permitted for securing. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Local 12. Check for road closures before heading out. Sun, Aug 31, 3-10 p.m., Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown