Nonprofits in the News

From diapers to cancer research, charities across Greater Cincinnati are making a difference in the lives of the populations they serve.

Photograph courtesy COVRD

COVERD Unveils New Warehouse

COVERD Greater Cincinnati—which runs Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, Tidal Babe Period Bank, and Fly & Dry Basic Needs Bank—held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September to unveil its new warehouse space in Walnut Hills. Through its three core programs, COVERD has distributed more than 13 million diapers, 1.2 million period products, and more than 2,000 potty-training toolkits since its founding in 2015. coverdgc.org

Photograph courtesy Easterseals Redwood

Easterseals Redwood Unveils Renovated Regional Impact Campus

In late September, Easterseals Redwood celebrated the grand reopening and ribbon cutting of its newly renovated Farmer Family Foundation Regional Impact Campus in Walnut Hills. The enhanced facility strengthens the nonprofit’s mission of supporting people with disabilities, military veterans, and individuals facing economic disadvantages. eastersealsredwood.org

Photograph courtesy TQL Foundation

TQL Foundation Makes Major Donation to IPM Food Pantry

IPM Food Pantry wrapped up its $5 million fundraising campaign in March with a major gift from the TQL Foundation. The donation, which came three months after the grand opening of the nonprofit’s new food pantry and distribution center in Eastgate, enables IPM to continue to fulfill its mission to “expand, mobilize and equip” neighbors in need. Since moving into its new location last October, IPM has seen a 69 percent increase over last year.

Photograph courtesy Graeter's

Graeter’s Raises Money for The Cure Starts Now

In September, Graeter’s Ice Cream partnered with The Cure Starts Now for its annual “Cones for the Cure,” an 11-day campaign to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research. Thanks to customer support, company donations, and ice cream sales of the seasonal ice cream flavor Elena’s Blueberry Pie, the event raised a record-breaking $2 million. graeters.com/cones-for-the-cure

Photograph courtesy Impact 100

Impact 100 Gives $430,000 in Grants and Awards to Regional Nonprofits

In September, the women-led philanthropic group Impact 100 Cincinnati awarded four $100,000 grants and three $10,000 grants to Greater Cincinnati nonprofits. The organizations attained the highest rankings via Impact 100 member ballots and were announced at its 2024 annual awards celebration on Sept. 19 at Music Hall. The top winners were CityLink Center for its “Every Mother’s Advocate” program, Cornerstone Rental Equity for its Renter Equity Club expansion, Last Mile Food Rescue for its Last Mile Market, and UpSpring for expanding its “Hope for Homeless Youth” program. The three finalists receiving $10,000 were The Bridge Adaptive Sports and Recreation, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio, and Ohio Justice & Policy Center. impact100.org