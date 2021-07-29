Nine Places to Gorge Yourself on National Chicken Wing Day

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY JOELLA'S

National Chicken Wing Day is today, July 29. Whether you’re a spring chicken or a seasoned wing lover, you’ll want to stop by these restaurants for your fill to celebrate.

Pendalo Wingery

Located inside Braxton Brewing Co., Pendalo Wingery’s wings can accompany your brew of choice. You can pick from traditional, boneless, tenders, and even cauliflower wings. Pair them with a sweet sauce like the Pineapple BBQ or test your tastebuds with the fiery Nah Bruh XXX. You’ll also get celery to crunch on with either smoked ranch or blue cheese. 1211 Broadway St., Pendleton, (513) 918-4804

Northside Yacht Club

Northside Yacht Club has wings galore, and those with dietary restrictions don’t have to miss out on the fun. This joint’s offerings are gluten-free, and you can even go meatless and choose from the wide variety of vegan options, including the Cauli Wings. While you’re at it, try one of the fun cocktails like the Capri Sun of Anarchy, conveniently served up inside an imitation Capri Sun pouch. 4231 Spring Grove Ave., Northside, (513) 541-0528

Knuk-N-Futz

With 14 wet sauces, four dry rubs, and six heat levels to choose from, Knuk-N-Futz has every wing flavor you can think of. This zany wing spot also has a variety of French fry options to pair with its signature schWINGzzz⁠—try the Kurly Qz, Wedgiez, Smileez, or Buff’lo Chips. 5468 Taylor Mill Rd., Taylor Mill, (859) 261-9464

Joella’s Hot Chicken

Through Friday, Joella’s Hot Rewards members will get a free Big Wing with purchase of any adult meal in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day. Joella’s Big Wings include the wing and drumette, customizable with six signature heat levels ranging from “Southern” to “Fire-in-Da-Hole” (which is so hot you must sign a waiver before trying it). 180 Freedom Way, downtown, (513) 345-6786; 5016 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, (513) 548-0800; 2440 High St., Crescent Springs, (859) 341-4444

Cartridge Brewing

This brewery and kitchen creates its food with beer pairings in mind so you can experience NCWD with the best flavor profiles possible. You can get three or six whole wings brined in Pathfinder Pale Ale. Located in the historic Peters Cartridge Factory, you’ll also get a taste of history with your wings. 1411 Grandin Rd., Maineville, (513) 697-3434

Knockback Nat’s Neighborhood Bar

This sports bar serves smoked wings that are delicious with or without one of its seven sauces. We recommend the Honey BBQ sauce, or get fired up with the XXX hot sauce. The kitchen will be open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., in case you need a late-night NCWD fix. 10 W. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 621-1000

Midwest Best BBQ

Midwest Best may be famous for its barbecue, but don’t forget about the wings, which are smoked, then fried to perfection. You can have yours topped with a variety of sauces, including the signature MB’s Simply Sweet BBQ sauce or the most popular dry rub, the G-Funk. You can get anywhere from six to 48 wings to satisfy your crew on NCWD. 669 Justice Ct., Loveland, (513) 965-9000

Wild Mike’s

With a variety of sizes, flavors, and temperatures, Wild Mike’s three locations are great picks to get your favorite wing combination. Flavors include Ginger Teriyaki and Parmesan Garlic, with your choice of temperature from mild to “stupid hot.” Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Wild Mike’s has an all-day boneless wing special so you can feel the love every week. 4498 Harrison Ave., Green Twp., (513) 598-1616; 5043 Delhi Pike, Delhi Twp., (513) 451-9464; 7587 Bridgetown Rd., Miami Heights, (513) 467-9464

Crossroads Sports Bar & Grill

Crossroads’ buffalo style wings are a neighborhood staple on the west side. Boneless, bone-in, or tenders are all spun in your choice of sauce. The spicy and hot sauces are made with tequila to turn up the heat on your wings. Once NCWD is done, stop in on Tuesdays for 50-cent wings and a night of karaoke. 5790 Cheviot Rd., White Oak, (513) 245-9999