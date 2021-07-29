Cheba Hut Is a Weed-Themed Sub Shop

Photographs by Dylan Bauer

Despite Cheba Hut being a “toasted,” weed-themed sub shop, I’ll seriously try to refrain from the pot puns. Understand that nothing here is fried in CBD oil and the herbs are all garden variety. It has a heavy, late-’60s memorabilia vibe (including Cheech and Chong), but the cannabis references are more tongue-in cheek jokes.

What I really didn’t expect was an incredible sandwich, even without the enhanced state of mind. Unlike most of the sub chains where meats and cheeses are delivered in pre-cut flavorless piles, Cheba Hut’s sandwiches taste like somebody just sliced the ingredients and made it only for you. It took long enough to get mine, so I assume that’s the case.

Being on Short Vine, with all those hungry UC students, the “5-0” is the popular sandwich. Five kinds of pig: smoked ham, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, and bacon topped with peppers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Italian-ish house dressing, and a shake of Cheba’s herb blend. It’s like a BLT with benefits, but not stacked so thick that you can’t taste the incredible bread. To my buds (taste buds, calm down), it’s the best I’ve had at any sub chain.

Did I do OK on the puns? I really wanted to talk about what a great joint this is, my server Mary Jane, and how the place is just spliffy—oh gawd, there I go. Sorry.

Cheba Hut, 2614 Short Vine St., Corryville, (513) 221-3463