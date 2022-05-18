Must-Try Cookies from Five Local Bakeries

The Queen City is home to many fine purveyors of one of our favorite types of baked goods. Get your fix with this lip-smacking assortment of cookies, starting at the top and moving clockwise.

Photograph by Marlene Rounds

LEMON-CRAN POPPYSEED

This fruit-flavored cookie from Black-owned vegan bakery Like Mom’s Only Vegan is a summertime favorite among owner Naomi Sams’s meat-free customers. For some loyal fans, they double as dessert and breakfast. $11–$13 per dozen. 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 384-7311, likemomsonlyvegan.com

MOLASSES

While Cincinnati institution The BonBonerie is known for its opera cream torte, this mouth-watering baked mashup of brown sugar, spices, and molasses shouldn’t fly under the radar. Especially not when it’s topped off by that creamy brown butter frosting. $2.25 each. 2030 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-3399, bonbonerie.com

S’MORES

Insomnia Cookies’s gooey cookie—made with graham cracker, toasty marshmallow, and chocolate chunks—will conjure up memories of nights around a campfire, all without needing to head outdoors. $3.50 each. 1126 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 448-0925; 216 Calhoun St., University Heights, (513) 434-3781, insomniacookies.com

SHORTBREAD

Mon Petit Choux serves up baked goods so Francophile focused it’s probably more proper to refer to this cookie by its native name, sablé (it means “sandy” in French). Pair one with some French pressed coffee to heighten your experience. Oui. $4.50 each. 24A W. Court St., downtown, (513) 631-8333, mon-petit-choux.com

CHOCOLATE CHIP

Sugar, Andrea Sutton Lee’s boutique bakery, has many, many goodies but sometimes you have to roll with a classic. Made with all-natural signature dough, you can get this one with Reese’s peanut butter chips, walnuts, Oreos, or just chocolate chips. $3 each. 6 W. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 884-0787, sugarcincinnati.com