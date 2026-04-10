Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dr. Murdock enjoys getting to know his patients and listens to their concerns during their smile transformation. The entire Murdock Orthodontic team will use the most advanced 3D technology and techniques to personalize a treatment plan that is best for you. When Dr. Murdock is not in the office, he enjoys traveling with his wife Susan, fishing, hiking, playing guitar, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. For over 30 years, Dr. Murdock has offered leading-edge orthodontic care while creating generations of beautiful smiles. His expertise and compassion will deliver the healthy, confidence-filled smile you desire!

5420 North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247, (513) 662-2100, www.murdockorthodontics.com