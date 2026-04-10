Photograph by Andrew Doench

Searching for the best dentist in Cincinnati? Drs. Dooley, Longo, McDavid, and Sandhu at Cedar Village Dentistry deliver comfortable, comprehensive dental care with a complete-health focus. Their goal: to be one of the top dental offices in the country. Dr. Thomas Dooley says, “It’s a privilege to provide the best dental care in Cincinnati. With advanced technology and a state-of-the-art facility, we love transforming our patients’ smiles and confidence.”

Cedar Village Dentistry offers advanced procedures like 3D printing, implants, and PRF/PRP therapy, ensuring patients receive exceptional dental care. For those with dental anxiety, the practice provides safe, in-office IV sedation to help patients feel comfortable.

You can now try on 3D-printed veneers to ensure you love your smile before completing

treatment. Patients enjoy same-day dentistry, extended hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.), and Saturday appointments. Cedar Village Dentistry provides the best experience with a 5-star team known for clear communication, personalized care, and the highest standard of dentistry.

5212 Cedar Village Dr., Mason, OH 45040, (513) 770-4370, http://cedarvillagedentistry.com