Multi-Million-Dollar Waynesville Mansion Features Its Own Private Nightclub

Photograph by Gabriel Goulding

Address: 8234 Voltaire Ct., Waynesville

Price: $12,700,000

For most, the idea of a staycation involves lots of tasty takeout, bingeing a new show on Netflix, and then returning to the responsibilities of the real world. But at a mansion in Waynesville—whose long list of amenities includes a casino room, bowling alley, and private nightclub—every day can feel like a vacation, without ever leaving the property. This is more than a house, “it’s like a resort,” says listing agent Wasfi Samaan.

Built in 2012, the nearly three-and-a-half-acre property bears a rustic, Colorado cabin-inspired exterior. Dark brick and rugged stone combine in earthy shades of brown and tan. In front of the porte cochere, a large elk statue looks towards the sky majestically, surrounded by a small grove of weeping Alaskan cedars.

The theme continues to the main entry, where hefty, arched double doors are inlaid with carvings depicting a mountainous region with animals in the forefront. Large-scale antlers wrap around each door handle. These rustic first impressions cleverly disguise the lush features waiting inside.

The four-bedroom and four-bathroom (plus two half-baths) home stretches across an eye-popping 15,246 square feet. Its scale is palatial. High ceilings throughout enhance this effect, as does the natural light glinting and glistening upon hickory hardwood floors and marble columns. There’s an interesting dichotomy that exists between the cozy lodge aesthetic and the luxury materials used to execute it, like gold leaf coffered ceilings or walls clad in venetian plaster.

Across the main level, and despite their impressive size, primary living areas feel like comfortable, family-centric spaces. It’s easy to imagine movie nights next to a roaring fire in the living room, or making Saturday morning pancakes in the well-appointed kitchen. It boasts plentiful storage, magma gold granite countertops, luxe appliances, and rugged texture appearing in its stacked stone accents. If you pass through the main level too quickly, you’ll miss interesting features like built-in saltwater aquariums and leather wall panels. Behind the scenes, a Control4 system ensures convenient automation for everything from lighting to security.

Moving downstairs, a different personality emerges for the home. It’s a space designed for next-level entertaining. You can almost hear Elvis Presley crooning “Viva Las Vegas” as you enter the world of neon lights, bowling, and bubbly beverages. It’s a massive area, and it makes the most out of every inch, with amenities to appeal to every guest. Each of the themed venues is fully committed to its assignment.

Card sharks will wager bets in the casino room, while sports aficionados can tee off in the golf simulator or throw a few strikes in the two-lane bowling alley. Those with a case of Saturday night fever will be thrilled to boogie in the private nightclub (yes, that’s right), complete with dance floor, professional lighting and sound, and small stage. Of the space, Samaan jokes, “There’s no nicer nightclub between Dayton and Cincinnati.” Other impressive features include a full-size gym that comes equipped with its own sauna.

During warmer months, parties can spill out back, where a resort experience awaits. This is no ordinary swimming hole, but rather a luxurious infinity pool punctuated by rock formations, waterfalls, and a grotto. Those who don’t want to swim can relax in the glass-view hot tub. Nearby, a sprawling tiki bar adds to the vacation vibes and even offers swings for seating at the bar. Two restrooms are tucked inside a surprisingly lush cabana, complete with showers and changing rooms. “They’re nicer than any five-star hotel,” Samaan says.

8234 Voltaire Ct. is a property that perfectly exemplifies a ‘business in the front, party in the back’ spirit. With amenities like these, you can staycay every day.

