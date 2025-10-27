ArtWorks Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage Equality with New Mural in Over-the-Rhine

Photograph by Kennedy Garmong

To honor the tenth anniversary of the monumental Obergefell v. Hodges case that secured marriage equality for same-sex couples nationwide, Cincinnati is honoring Jim Obergefell’s activism with a celebratory mural facing his former Over-the-Rhine home.

The mural, organized and brought to life by ArtWorks, is titled Fountain of Love and features a vibrant depiction of the five gay couples who got married at Cincinnati’s iconic Tyler Davidson fountain following the ruling in 2015.

The celebratory unveiling was held on top of the Mercer Commons Garage on October 16 and featured music by DJ Boywife, pride popsicles, stickers and cookies showcasing the mural, and an expansive pride balloon photo-op. Among the event’s speakers were ArtWorks board member Mary Ellen Reilly, lead mural artist Dahlia Wang, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Jim Obergefell himself.

Photograph by Kennedy Garmong

“Love is a universal right, and today we are dedicating Fountain of Love, a mural that celebrates the tenth anniversary of Obergefell v. Hodges, a landmark ruling and touchstone civil rights victory,” said Reilly. “The mural sits across from the former home of Jim Obergefell and his late husband, John Arthur, whose love story and legacy began right here in Cincinnati and culminated in one of the most consequential civil rights decisions in American history.”

“I hope viewers feel the queer joy I felt while making this piece,” says the mural’s designer Aley Wild. “I hope they see each couple individually, as well as take in the quilt of color that is all the couples standing together. This is how I feel about the queer community: both a place to be valued as uniquely yourself, and a broader quilt of love to become a part of.”

Throughout the process of creating this mural, artists met and collaborated with Obergefell, from the initial design to finishing touches. “It was a very special opportunity for them, I think out of all the projects they’ve worked on this year it’s probably one of their favorites and most meaningful and impactful, one that they’ll remember forever,” says Colleen Houston, Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director at Artworks. “It is an affirmation as well as a celebration, it is a way to affirm this freedom in a really public way.”

“I think in a time where it may seem like some of the advancements we’ve had as a society are going backwards, this is recognition that we’re not going backwards,” says James Marable, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at ArtWorks. “There’s tons of support in this city and in our community, and Cincinnati is a place for equality, for creativity, for love, that’s what this represents.”

This month, ten years after the landmark case decision was made, the Supreme Court considered a petition to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges. The petition was brought by Kim Davis, a county clerk in Kentucky who made headlines in 2015 when she refused to give marriage licenses to any couple, following the ruling. This comes after Republican lawmakers from states like Michigan, North Dakota, and Montana called upon the Supreme Court to reconsider the legalization of same-sex marriage. Although the petition was denied, it has brought about further questions and fears regarding the security of the country’s LGBTQ+ population amidst a torrent of unprecedented discriminatory legislation.

“There’s a lot of reason to be concerned about the state of the country and the state of affairs. A lot of cities are running away from DEI, a lot of cities are running away from our LGBTQIA neighbors and loved ones, but not Cincinnati,” said Mayor Pureval. “Instead of running away we’re celebrating. Celebrating the struggle of the past and most importantly, the victories that have led us here.”

That victory began with Obergefell and his late husband, John Arthur. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Arthur planned on staying in the city for the remainder of his life. The couple enjoyed collecting art, traveling internationally, and hosting parties like many of their friends did. However, unlike their friends, their marriage would not be legalized until after 20 years of being together. Even then, their marriage wouldn’t be properly recognized by their home state.

Photograph by Kennedy Garmong

In 2013, United States v. Windsor paved the way for gay rights when the Supreme Court struck down parts of the Defense of Marriage Act, which classified marriage exclusively as one man and one woman. The win meant that queer couples could be married and receive federal benefits in states that chose to recognize them. Even though Ohio still didn’t allow same-sex marriages, the Windsor win was enough to inspire Arthur and Obergefell to fly to a state where they could be legally married. Arthur was eventually diagnosed with ALS and due to his condition, the couple feared how much time they had left together.

“I remember the joy I felt standing next to his bed, holding his hand when we learned that the Supreme Court struck down the Federal Defense of Marriage Act with their decision in United States v. Windsor. I remember the joy of spontaneously proposing, saying ‘Let’s get married,’” Obergefell said.

With the help of their loved ones, they raised enough money for a medical plane and finally tied the knot on a Maryland runway, just about a month after the Windsor win.

Days after their marriage, Ohio civil rights lawyer Al Gerstein informed Obergefell that when his husband passed, he would be listed as single on his death certificate, leading them to due the state on the grounds that Ohio’s failure to recognize a marriage legally done in another state was unconstitutional.

John Arthur would not live to see it, but in 2015 the Supreme Court heard his husband’s case and ruled in favor of Obergefell, securing marriage equality for all and opening doors for gay couples nationwide.

“Not everyone’s death can have the ripple effect that John’s death has, and over the past ten years I think about the hundreds of thousands of queer couples who have said ‘I do,’ I think about the countless families that have formed and expanded because of their right to get married. I think about the joy that parents have knowing that their kids can one day, if they choose, marry the person they love no matter who that person happens to be, and I think about the future this decision gave queer kids.”

Photograph by Kennedy Garmong