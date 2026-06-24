OTR Menswear Boutique Elevates Everyday Outfits and Workwear

Photograph courtesy Andrew Turner

Inside English on Vine, one of the newest boutiques to open in Over-the-Rhine, owner Andrew Turner has carefully curated a brand aesthetic that is upscale, yet welcoming, and fills an oft-neglected niche in menswear in the OTR community.

The menswear studio at 1429 Vine St. hosted its grand opening on June 6. According to Turner, the location puts him in the heart of the local small business community. “I want the store to be more of an experience than a transaction,” he says. “When people have come in, shopped, and looked around, the word that has come up the most is ‘vibe.’”

English on Vine sells a variety of t-shirts, button-up shirts, sport coats, ties, dress pants, jeans, and more, all intended to help shoppers build their own upscale outfits and workwear. Turner sources from vendors around the world, including Canada and Europe, to cultivate diversity in his inventory. The boutique features brands such as Jerry Kaye, WiesMade Denim, and Paul Betenly, according to a press release from 3CDC.

“I’d call it every day or elevated every day wear. Things that are versatile, that you can wear to the office, but are great for going out to dinner,” says Turner. “That’s one thing I really wanted to create in the space, is things that can be worn different ways.”

Inside the boutique, dark wood tables and sophisticated leather lounge chairs contrast the building’s exposed industrial ceiling and brick interior. A miniature bar inside his store offers a selection of bourbon, wine, and champagne for guests to choose from. The store also features a table set with a record player and a mix of classic and new age vinyls. Turner says he keeps it playing while guests shop, and even takes requests—all to make the shopping experience more personal.

Photograph courtesy Andrew Turner

“It’s jazz, it’s hip hop, it’s soul, rather than just a generic playlist,” Turner says. “I’ve encouraged customers, ‘If you have a record you want to play while you shop, bring it. I’ll put it on for you.’ I believe in personalizing the experience to each person the best way I can.”

The decision to open a shop in Cincinnati was a natural next step for Turner, following a lengthy career in menswear, starting in the late 1990s in Cleveland. The hospitality he aims to show guests comes from experience as well. At the beginning of his career, selling shoes at a department store, he aspired to the level of customer service he saw exemplified by his coworker, a suit salesman.

Photograph courtesy Andrew Turner

“Next to the shoe department was the suit department, and the guy that ran the suit department was the coolest guy I knew,” says Turner. “He was this older guy, and customers loved him. I was watching him just put suits on people. They’re trying it on, and he’s joking with them, and they’re laughing back and forth, and all this, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s kind of cool.’”

Turner moved on to work at a menswear company as a sales assistant, where he was promoted to sales manager and then general manager. He gained experience in traveling sales, executive roles, and operations management throughout the years.

He moved to downtown Cincinnati in 2019, and says he would spend lots of time in Over-the-Rhine, but quickly identified a hole in men’s clothing options, having never seen a place for himself to shop in the way that he would have liked to.

“There’s fantastic boutiques and fantastic restaurants, and Vine Street, in particular, is a great place to spend a Saturday, but if you’re a guy, you get kind of left to the side in a way,” Turner says. “I’ve known it for a while that I’ve always wanted to have my own store. I wanted to create my own space and create my own environment, and so when the opportunity presented itself, I said, ‘If I don’t do this now, I’ll never do it.’”

The small business community in Over-the-Rhine features a diverse range of businesses with unique backgrounds, including women-owned, Black-owned, and minority-owned shops and boutiques, says Christy Samad, EVP of civic & commercial space activation for 3CDC.

But while popular boutiques like Sloane and The Most Beautiful Thing in the World Is have introduced menswear into their collections, English on Vine is unique in that it is exclusively a menswear retailer.

Photograph courtesy Andrew Turner

“English on Vine is joining a growing group of established boutiques in OTR,” Samad says. “Together, these boutiques offer a range of styles and products, catering to both men and women.”

Turner says that of his decades of experience in the menswear industry, the most drastic shift he has seen has been from the traditional suit to modern levels of business casual.

“COVID created a massive shift, because men were in the office four or five days a week, and now they’re working from home three days a week, so fabrics had to fit the lifestyle,” he says. “For example, the guy that was in a suit, say in 2016, in 2026, he’s wearing a sport coat, a t-shirt, like a dark jean, and a dress sneaker.”

Rather than combatting this evolution, Turner says he is working with current trends to style menswear for modern settings. “I’m leaning more towards that, like I’m looking more at the landscape of the clothing, rather than just trying to put together a suit for people.”