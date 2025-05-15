Montgomery Quarter’s Independent Coffee Shop

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

I live in Montgomery and I love it here. When Tony McCosham and I were looking to put down roots, we weighed all the things you’re supposed to consider when picking your forever home—location, schools, parks, amenities, diversity, sense of community—and for us, Montgomery emerged as a clear winner. As we settled in, however, there were a couple of gaps: Montgomery didn’t have its own Cincinnati Public Library branch and, alas, our newfound home was conspicuously coffeeshop-less.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The library situation was a nonissue; we’re close to Symmes, Blue Ash, and Madeira, and when my kids were small I loved having ample options for story time. But the lack of a coffee shop was a problem. I have been a cup-a-day drinker since high school and I am also an unabashed coffee snob, so while Montgomery has housed a handful of chains in the last 10-plus years, for me, those didn’t count. They just didn’t.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

However, this all changed with the Montgomery Quarter, a massive development project that’s transformed downtown Montgomery into an (even more) impossibly charming locale with a bevy of businesses, restaurants, and—at last!—a local coffee shop: Deeper Roots.

Deeper Roots opened in June 2024 at the intersection of Old Montgomery and the Montgomery Quarter. It’s the Cincinnati coffee shop’s first location outside of the city proper and its first in a new construction environment. The space is light and airy, with warm wood, high ceilings, and massive windows that let in tons of natural light. There’s also a gorgeous hanging artwork by Jessica Wolf of Paper Acorn hanging from the ceiling over the counter that adds an air of enchanting whimsy to the space. I’ve taken my coffee (the Honey Bear, extra hot and with oat milk) “for here” and “to go,” preferring the former whenever possible, because between the views and the vibes, Deeper Roots is the kind of place that makes you want to take a sip, take a breath, and take it all in.

Deeper Roots, 9340 Montgomery Rd., Suite 101, Montgomery

Photograph by Sarah McCosham