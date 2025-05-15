Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 16-18

Embed from Getty Images

Check out one of the many cool events around town this weekend! It’ll be the perfect time to get outside between the storms of early spring and the scorching heat of summer.

Jim Gaffigan Live

Beloved stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan is finally bringing his Everything is Wonderful! tour to the Taft Theatre after his first attempt was rescheduled. Plus, comedian and Cincinnati native Josh Sneed will open the show. Gaffigan will be doing six performances over the course of the weekend starting on Thursday evening and a strict no-camera/phone policy will be enforced. Thurs, May 15-Sun, May 18, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Covington Maifest

Braxton Brewing is bringing the German celebration of Maifest to Mainstrasse with three days of beer, food, and culture. There will be plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy including Maypole dancing, games, carnival rides, live German music, traditional food, specialty Kölsch service, and more. Fri, May 16-Sun, May 18, Goebel Park, 526 Philadelphia St., Covington

Super Cincy Expo

This gaming convention is back for the second year with even more exhibitors, competitions, and cosplay. Beloved video game voice actors TC Carson, Alesia Glidewell, and Grant Kirkhope will also be in attendance for panels and meet-and-greets. Gamers will be able to register for the many tournaments on offer with games ranging from Madden to Super Smash Ultimate to Jack Box and everything in between—all competitors must bring their own controllers. Ticket prices vary depending on the day but a full weekend pass can be purchased for $25. Fri, May 16-Sun, May 18, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Omnimax Dinner Date: Cuba

For this edition of the Cincinnati Museum Center’s Omnimax Dinner Date, chefs will help you prepare a three-course “dome-cooked” meal based on the film CUBA: A Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean. In the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio, you’ll learn how to make a starter (ceviche with mango, avocado, lime, and taro chips), main course (ropa vieja, spiced black beans, coconut rice, and pickled red onion), and dessert (guava and cream cheese tres leches cake with cinnamon and rum syrup.) Tickets are $150 and include the Omnimax screening and cooking class. Fri, May 16, 6:30 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

May Festival: Verdi Requiem

This year’s May Festival is opening with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s iconic Requiem Mass. Conductor Ramón Tebar will lead the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and May Festival Chorus. Preceding the concert there will be a performance by Viva Voices Chamber Ensemble in the balcony well and an educational talk about Requiem Mass in the Corbett Tower. Tickets start at $16. Fri, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pollinator Festival & 5K

At this combination festival and 5K, attendees will learn all about the importance of pollinators from local environmental groups while getting some fresh air and exercise in a 5K race. The festival will include live music, animal encounters, crafts, vendors, native seeds, educational booths, and more. Sat, May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Miami Whitewater Forest Harbor, 9001 Mt. Hope Rd., Crosby

Purrfect Day Kitten Shower

To celebrate the arrival of kitten season, Purrfect Day Cat Café is throwing its annual kitten shower fundraiser and extending it an extra day. With a $30 donation, you’ll be able to get some cuddle time with the 40 eight-week-old kittens, a free sticker, a food discount, and a free raffle entry. It’s also requested you bring donations off of Purrfect Day’s Amazon Wishlist. All kittens will be available for adoption. Sat, May 17-Sun, May 18, 1:15-4:45 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington

Monster Jam

Monster trucks are making their way back to Heritage Bank Center for three shows of extreme entertainment and competition. This weekend’s competing trucks include Megalodon, Jurassic Attack, Earth Shaker, Scooby-Doo, Velociraptor, Dragon, Monster Mutt Rottweiler, and current Monster Jam champion Grave Digger. Pre-show Pit Parties and post-show meet-and-greets are also available for those who want to meet the drivers and see the vehicles up close. Sat, May 17-Sun, May 18, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Lytle Park Wine & Food Festival

Lytle Park Hotel will be throwing its second ever Wine & Food Festival where attendees will be able to try over 78 different wines, enjoy gourmet food by Subito Executive Chef Joe Helm, listen to live music, and meet distinguished vintners in support of a good cause. Tickets are $145 with optional add-ons for VIP tastings. All proceeds go to Cincinnati Cancer Advisors. Sat, May 17, 6-9 p.m., Lytle Park, 501 E. Fourth St., downtown

Foragers’ Workshop at Long Branch Farm

Cincinnati Nature Center will run this workshop with hands-on instruction about the world of food foraging. You’ll be taught about over 25 different edible plants including American persimmon, black walnut, and Maypop as well as how to spot their poisonous lookalikes. For this adult-oriented event, you should bring a water bottle, mug, plate, utensils, and clothes suitable for off-trail harvesting. Tickets are $55 for CNC members and $67 for non-members. Sun, May 18, 2-6 p.m., Long Branch Farm & Trails, 6926 Gaynor Rd., Goshen