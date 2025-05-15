Looking for easy summer fun that’s high on adventure but low on cost? You’re in luck.

Spanning more than 99 miles across southwest Ohio, the Great Miami Riverway is full of spots where nature, art, and small-town charm come together. Whether you’re into hiking, biking, murals, or just a great picnic view, there’s no shortage of free things to do.

Here’s your go-to list of the best no-cost adventures to check out along the Riverway this season.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Hidden Natural Gems

Island MetroPark

A green oasis just outside downtown, Island MetroPark is perfect for a low-key afternoon. Shady trees line the trails, and the paved trails offer scenic walking routes. There’s also a splash pad for kids and plenty of spots to fish or relax by the water.

Crains Run Nature Park

This 34-acre park is a peaceful place to unplug. Stroll the wooded trails, find a quiet bench, or bring a blanket for a laid-back picnic. It’s one of those places you’ll want to keep coming back to.

Charleston Falls Preserve

This spot’s a favorite for a reason. The 37-foot waterfall is a standout, but the real charm is in the miles of trails winding through prairie and forest. Keep an eye out for wildlife — it’s a great place for nature photos, too.

Local Art, Music, and Culture

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Franklin Mural Tour

Known as “The City of Murals,” Franklin is packed with public art. Take a self-guided stroll downtown to see highlights like the trompe l’oeil mural at Fourth and Main, the Suspension Bridge scene at Third and Main, and the vintage Franklin street mural tucked inside the library.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Miamisburg Splash Pad

Right along the river, this free splash pad is a favorite with families. It’s a great way to cool off while soaking up the summer vibe in Riverfront Park.

Photograph by Andy Snow, courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Levitt Pavilion Concerts

Downtown Dayton’s Levitt Pavilion hosts a full lineup of free outdoor concerts. Bring your lawn chair, grab dinner from a nearby food truck, and enjoy live music as the sun sets.

Trails, Views, and Outdoor Fun

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Great Miami River Trail

Hop on your bike and explore the Riverway’s 93-mile trail. It runs through cities, forests, and riverside parks—and it’s a favorite for both casual riders and seasoned cyclists. Don’t miss the annual River Ride on September 13, a family-friendly ride that highlights the scenic stretch between Miamisburg and Franklin.

Bicentennial Commons Park

Tucked along the river in Monroe, this park has paved walking paths, a scenic overlook, and plenty of room to stretch out and take in the view.

Germantown MetroPark (Riverway adjacent)



Photograph by Jason Sullivan courtesy of Great Miami Riverway

If bird watching is your thing, this is the place. Recognized as an Important Bird Area, Germantown MetroPark offers peaceful trails and a surprising variety of feathered visitors. Even if you’re not a birder, it’s a beautiful spot to explore.

Share Your Riverway Moments

Snapped a great photo or found a hidden gem? Share it using #GreatMiamiRiverway—the Riverway team will highlight their favorite posts all summer.

The bottom line? You don’t need a big budget to make big memories. From waterfalls and murals to bike rides and music, the Great Miami Riverway is full of free adventures just waiting to be discovered.

See you out there!