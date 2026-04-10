How to Test Your Soil

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If you want to grow healthy food, you want to start with healthy soil, and a soil test is an inexpensive way to do just that. If you are growing in the ground, testing can maximize productivity, protect you and the environment, and should be the first thing done before planting your first seed, says Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator at the Civic Garden Center. “If you’re not focusing on what’s feeding your plants, then you are missing the whole point,” she says, noting that testing isn’t as necessary with raised beds because the gardener would be creating their own soil composition.

A standard soil test measures soil pH and the level of phosphate, potassium, magnesium, and calcium in the soil. Penn State Extension Office offers mail-in testing for $10 and offers recommendations for reaching optimum soil health.

Other kinds of soil tests can be performed for additional fees, according to the Ohio State Extension. A textural analysis determines the percentages of sand, silt, and clay in the soil, which is useful because soil texture impacts nutrient retention, root growth, water movement, and other factors.

Further testing should be considered based on your situation. Beyond the standard test, the Ohio State Extension Office recommends an initial assessment of soil texture, salinity, and micronutrients if plants are being grown in a new area with no prior history of fertilizer use or soil amendments. If heavy metal toxicity is a concern, a soil test for heavy metals is recommended.

Three good reasons to test your soil: