Photograph courtesy Mike Wade

In the 25 years since local jazz musician Mike Wade released his full-length album, Reality, he has lived through the deaths of loved ones, polarizing political movements, and a changing art atmosphere that he says altered his reality. The collection of these significant life events inspired him to write and create his newest album (and sequel to his 2011 release), Reality II.

Wade’s eclectic music career started with the trumpet during his preteen years. After attending the Duke Ellington School of Arts, he received his bachelor’s degree in music education at Central State University. The trumpeter’s career includes performances and recordings with prominent artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice, Freddie, and Verdine White; go-go/funk band Experience Unlimited, and Ohio R&B group The O’Jays. He founded and performed in various bands including Standard Time Quintet, Mike Wade & The Jazz Mafia, Mike Wade Reality Band, and his own independent recording label, ShortyBop Records. He was named one of the top 10 unsigned jazz brass players by Jazziz Magazine in 1997. And in 2022, Wade was inducted into the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame after becoming a staple in Cincinnati’s jazz scene as a trumpeter.

Wade is more than a jazz player, however. Reality II, according to Wade, is a conglomeration of genres and styles that have resonated with the trumpeter during his years touring and jumping from band to band. The album includes everything from ballads to house-style techno to classic R&B and features other local musicians like guitarist Brandon Coleman and saxophonist Eli Gonzalez. But the one thing that remains consistent across Wade’s musical portfolio to date is his passion for go-go.

“I grew up in D.C. and I was recording go-go music since I was 12 years old,” says Wade. “I recorded a lot of music up there up until I was about 21 or 22. Once I left there, I came to Ohio.”

Go-go in particular has been a big influence on Wade throughout his entire life. Go-go is a style of funk music originated in Washington D.C. that leans into more percussion and call and response from the band and from listeners. In the years since leaving D.C., Wade found ways to incorporate go-go into numerous sets and songs.

“I had went to Central State and I arranged some of the songs for the marching band—so I had the marching band playing go-go at one time,” he adds. “So that was a lot of fun, and you know it hits hard, it’s got a driving solid beat.”

Reality II includes eight songs: three covers—including a cover of “My Man’s Gone Now” from the opera Porgy and Bess—and five original songs that Wade wrote after living through life-altering events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement. A few years before the release of his first Reality album, Wade lost one of sisters, who he then wrote a song for. Around 2015, he lost his other sister, Teresa Ann, who he memorialized in a song under the same name on Reality II.

Wade enjoys including relatable experiences to his music, and Reality II is no exception. “Can’t Drive for Shit,” featuring Gonzalez and two local rappers, is an original song about exactly what the name implies: Cincinnati drivers cannot drive.

“I always try to write a song that’s out of the box, but something they can relate to. So I wrote a song called ‘Can’t Drive for Shit,’” says Wade. “It’s kind of comic, it’s got a little humor as well, so I think people dig that song.”

Reality II was released on vinyl only—due to the rise in vinyl collection, Wade says—on November 9 during Wade’s album release concert at Memorial Hall. Vinyls are available for purchase at Shake It Records and Everybody’s Records.