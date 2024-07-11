Women make up only 34 percent of the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce and only 16 percent of the engineering workforce. Miami University’s College of Engineering and Computing Dean Beena Sukumaran aims to change that statistic. Sukumaran has made it her life’s mission to encourage more women to study STEM and enter the workforce. “You need to have elements in place to get to a point where women feel that they’re welcome in the profession and that they can succeed in the profession,” says Sukumaran.

The College of Engineering and Computing houses four departments: Computer science; software engineering and cybersecurity; mechanical and manufacturing engineering; chemical, paper, and biomedical engineering; and electrical, computer, and robotics engineering. Sukumaran says many women are drawn to biomedical engineering, where the percentage of women in the program is often higher than men. On the flip side, it’s mostly men who are drawn to electrical engineering. But a point of pride is Miami’s dedication to including everyone in quality research opportunities, something that isn’t common at the undergraduate level. “Thirty to 35 percent of our undergraduate students engage in research,” says Sukumaran. “It can range from NIH-funded research where they’re looking at tissue engineering, artificial ovaries, and ovarian cells, to coming up with an equivalent to Google Maps for wheelchair users. There’s a wide range of projects that students can work on.”

Before students step on campus, Miami is hard at work educating future engineers about what it’s like to be a problem-solver—Sukumaran says there’s still not awareness around what’s possible with an engineering degree. The college works with neighboring community schools to engage students and get them interested in STEM at a young age through a robust K–12 outreach program that includes summer camps, one-day workshops, Girl Scouts Day and hosting an annual robotics competition with the goal of introducing engineering to students to name just a few.

This intentional work to engage young girls in STEM is paying off for the institution. This year will be the first year Miami is gaining ground in their quest towards increasing women in the college. Last year, Miami’s College of Engineering and Computing student body was made up of 21 percent women. This year, close to 24 percent of the first year students are women. “I would love for us to be 50 percent women so that we’re reflective of the general population in our student population,” says Sukumaran. “There’s a ways to go, but I hope to get to a point in my career where there’s gender [parity] in engineering.”

Learn more about the College of Engineering and Computing and the innovative research happening at Miami University.