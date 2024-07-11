Southern Hospitality in a Former Gas Station at Elliott Coffee

Photograph by Brianna Connock

On the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue in Dayton, Kentucky, stands Elliott Coffee, a former gas station-turned-coffee shop serving up java, matcha, and tea. The shop, which holds its grand opening on July 20, will have roasters on rotation from around the world, so local coffee lovers will regularly have a chance to try a brew from somewhere new. Everything on the menu is either handmade (like the syrups used in specialty drinks) or locally sourced (like milk and honey). Go for the classics like a cappuccino or a latte or try the Bluegrass Espresso Tonic or Cold Peach Matcha if you’re feeling adventurous. The drink menu is accompanied by a small, rotating breakfast and pastry menu.

Photograph by Brianna Connock

Elliott Coffee was once a gas station but it’s been transformed with outdoor seating where the gas pumps once were. Another unique thing about the space is that the indoor seating is in a separate building from the coffee bar where orders are placed, making it a quiet place to work or relax. Warm wood tones with a bright blue floor and accents freshen up the space.

Elijah Knapp founded Elliott Coffee alongside his wife Isabelle and his brother Asa. Knapp has worked in the coffee industry for years in Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta, and knew he wanted to find somewhere in Northern Kentucky to both live and open his business.

Photograph by Brianna Connock

“Dayton, Kentucky is a hidden gem of old architecture and quiet streets,” Knapp says.

Being in a small town was an important box to check off while looking for a location for Elliott Coffee. Knapp says their goal is to bring energy back to neighborhood spaces and provide something walkable for locals to enjoy.

“We want to provide the highest-end coffee experience paired with the hospitality of a southern kitchen,” Knapp says. “[Think of it] like a grandma’s house experience.”

Elliott Coffee, 825 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, elliottcafe.com

Photograph by Brianna Connock