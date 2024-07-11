Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 12-14

Photograph courtesy of FC Cincinnati

It looks like the storms are over and we can finally get back outside. But what are you going to do now that you left the house? No worries, we found some great events happening around Cincinnati this weekend from FCC’s Pride Night to the Cincinnati Celtic Festival.

Main Library Reopening Ceremony

After years of renovations, the main downtown library is reopening to the public. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. after which a day of guided tours and activities will be offered. You’ll be able to attend story times with local mascots like Rosie Red, listen to live music, do some chalk art with Pam Kravetz, and more. Finish off the day watching the thrilling Crosstown Readout where athletes and mascots from Xavier and UC will face off to see who the superior readers are. Check out the library’s website to see the festivities for the rest of the weekend. Friday, July 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Downtown Main Library, 800 Vine St., downtown

Whale Week

It’s the culmination of Cincinnati Museum Center’s week centered aroud all things whale. In celebration of the new Omnimax movie, Blue Whales: The Return of Giants, the museum has been running activities based on the giant sea mammals. Enthusiasts should head to Union Terminal on Friday for the final day where the first 100 Omnimax guests will receive a blue whale squishy toy and everyone will be able to meet the seafaring museum “mascot,” Salty Jack. Check the CMC’s Instagram for additional social media quizzes. Friday, July 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

ArtsWave Truth & Innovation Showcase

The Black and Brown Artist Program from ArtsWave is having its fourth annual weekend-long city-spanning showcase. The artistic works, which are centered around this year’s themes of truth and innovation, are split by medium into three different viewings. Film screenings will take place on Friday at the Contemporary Arts Center from 5-9 p.m. and include a mix of short features and documentary pieces. Saturday is when the visual arts exhibition opens at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. It will remain on display through August 8. Live performances will be presented on Sunday at The Carnegie from 1-5 p.m. and include music, dance, spoken word, and performance art. Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 14

Cincinnati Celtic Festival

Get ready for the ultimate Celtic party in The Banks. Live entertainment like Irish music and dance will be presented all weekend, but if you want to take part and get on stage there will be competitions including Celtic Idol, reddest hair, and most freckles. Irish food will be available from four different restaurants including Red Leprechaun. If you want something strong to drink, there will be Irish whisky tastings the entire festival. Sunday will feature a morning mass followed by a hearty Irish breakfast. Admission is free. Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 14, The Banks

30th Annual Cincy Blues Fest

The Cincy Blues Society is back for the 30th year to celebrate some of the best blues musicians in the country. Award-winning headliners include Lil’ Ed and the Blue Imperials, Altered Five Blues Band, Ben Levin featuring Candace Ivory and Sunny Hill, and Noah Witherspoon. There will also be plenty of other talent like the Blues in the Schools Band, Blues Challenge Finalist I Dig Pig, and Blues Challenge Winner Vudu Childe. Food and drink vendors will be on site and a kids zone will be set up. Parking and admission is free. Saturday, July 13, 2:30-10 p.m., Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

FC Cincinnati Pride Night

Watch the boys in the orange and blue face off against Charlotte FC and celebrate love at the same time! Festivities begin at the pre-match party in Washington Park where there will be food trucks, games, a DJ, tie-dye, and LGBTQIA+ booths. After the march to the stadium, you’ll be treated to music by DJ Boywife, rainbow smoke in The Bailey, and a Pride-themed Supporters’ Tifo. Don’t forget merch— FCC has an entire Pride collection including three different scarf designs. Tickets start at $30. Saturday, July 13, 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, West End

Wimbledon Experience

Cincinnati’s tennis season is kicking off this Sunday at Washington Park with the Wimbledon Experience. Fans of the sport will gather to watch the Wimbledon Men’s Final while getting their own taste of the tournament. You can play on the mini tennis courts, buy some Cincinnati Open merch, get permanent jewelry from LINK X LOU, and even enjoy some strawberries and cream treats. You’ll be able to see the Wimbledon competitors in person at the Cincinnati Open in August. Sunday, July 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cheesecake and Murder

Grab your magnifying glass and head to Shady Pines for a Golden Girls murder mystery tea party. Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are trying to solve a murder in their own comedic and sassy way and you’re going to help them. If you solve the mystery first, you get a prize. There are also prizes for people who win Golden Girls trivia. Tickets are $75 and include traditional tea service and a cocktail. Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The BonBonnerie, 2030 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville