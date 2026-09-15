Throughout the sports world, Miami University’s Cradle of Coaches is recognized for the lasting impact many of its legendary coaches have had on the college and professional game of football. Miami University and RESLV showcase that impact in the documentary Cradle of Coaches, which premiered last month on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Photograph courtesy Miami University

The 155-minute film takes viewers deep into how legendary football coaches built the game as we know it today. Viewers learn the history of remarkable leaders, their groundbreaking achievements, and the profound connections that have shaped football’s greatest coaching legacy.

“The timing for this documentary couldn’t be more perfect,” says David Sayler, director of athletics at Miami University. “We’ve successfully captured rare, first-hand interviews with the individuals who lived it—those who played for, coached with, and worked alongside the greatest legends in collegiate and NFL history, spanning over a century.”

This exclusive look at the inspiring journey of leadership and excellence features some of football’s most iconic figures: Ken Anderson, Dick LeBeau, Mike Brown, Lou Holtz, Chris Berman, Rocky Bleier, Pat Narduzzi, Jacob Bronowski, and Ben Roethlisberger.

Scott Thompson, director and founder of RESLV, says this is a story he and his team are honored to bring to life. “The Cradle of Coaches isn’t just a phrase—it’s a legacy that has shaped the game of football and the leaders within it,” he says. “There’s no greater privilege than capturing the passion, leadership, and enduring impact of these extraordinary coaches. Partnering with Peacock allows us to share this incredible journey with a massive audience.”

Photograph courtesy Miami University

The documentary features exclusive interviews with John Harbaugh, head coach of the New York Giants, and Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, alongside never-before-seen archival footage, audio recordings, and behind-the-scenes stories of the men who made football such as Ara Parseghian, Weeb Ewbank, Paul Brown, and more.

“We have a commitment to bringing compelling sports stories and premier programming to audiences across Peacock,” says NBC Sports President of Acquisitions and Partnerships Jon Miller. “Cradle of Coaches is a powerful look at the leaders whose vision, innovation, and influence helped shape the game of football. We’re proud to bring this remarkable story and its legacy to our viewers.”

Photograph courtesy Miami University

Cradle of Coaches is directed by Scott Thompson, produced by Jesy Herron, along with associate producers Bailey Williams, Cooper Wood, Alecia Lipton, and executive producer, Jay Livingston. It joins Peacock’s expanding library of sports movies, documentaries, and shows about famous athletes. In addition to live sports, Peacock also has the greatest sports films and award-winning NBC Shows Streaming on Peacock available on the platform.