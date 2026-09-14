How to Participate in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns September 21 to 27, offering discounted three-course meals at more than 60 of your favorite eateries across the region. Better yet, $1 from every meal benefits the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Here’s how it works: Download the official Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Each restaurant will offer a three-course pre-fixe dinner menu at a $26, $36, $46, or $56 price point. Some restaurants will also have a menu available for lunch at the same cost. Once you show up at a restaurant, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Foodie in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Restaurant Week meal.
Check in at three or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Restaurant Week grand prize: $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.
The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Foodie and will also receive $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.
Bonus Points
You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.
First, kick off Restaurant Week with us at the official kick off party at The Merchant’s Club in Bellevue on September 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Bulleit Bourbon and Tito’s Vodka cocktails, gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.
Order a specialty Bulleit or Tito’s cocktail at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Restaurant Week meal.
Going shopping? Purchase Colavita olive oil at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.
Participating Restaurants
* drink special available
101 Craft Kitchen
5248 District Park Dr., Mason
20 Brix*
101 Main St., Milford
Agave & Rye
3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township; 635 Madison Ave., Covington; 335 Main St., Hamilton
Alcove
1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine; 1000 Summit Pl., Blue Ash
Bakersfield
1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Benihana
50 Tri County Pkwy., Springdale
Bishop’s Quarter
212 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen*
4632 Eastern Ave., Linwood
Bru Burger*
41 E. Sixth St., downtown; 9300 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
Chart House
405 Riverboat Row, Newport
Clough Crossings American Bistro & Bar*
6892 Clough Pike, Anderson Township
Concorde*
4925 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville
Coppin’s*
638 Madison Ave., Covington
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood*
1000 Broadway, downtown
deSha’s Cincinnati*
11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township
e+o Kitchen*
56 W. Freedom Way, downtown; 115 S. Karl Brown Way, Suite A, Loveland; 3520 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park
Eddie Merlot’s
10808 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Township
Eighteen at the Radisson*
668 W. Fifth St., Covington
Embers Restaurant
8170 Montgomery Rd., Madeira
Giuletta’s Italian Restaurant
119 Short St., Lawrenceburg
Greyhound Tavern*
2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
5901 E. Galbraith Rd., Sycamore Township
Ivory House*
2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood
Jag’s Steak & Seafood
5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester Township
Kona Grill
7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township
Krueger’s Tavern
1313 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Libby’s Southern Comfort*
35 W. Eighth St., Covington
Livery*
9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub*
2905 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills
Montgomery Inn*
925 Riverside Dr., East End; 9440 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery
MTM Tavern & Steakhouse
9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Township
Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
625 Walnut St., downtown
Nicola’s
1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton
Noche*
701 Madison Ave., Covington
Otto’s
521 Main St., Covington
Pennyflower Bistro & Bar*
701 Broadway, downtown
Primavista*
810 Matson Pl., East Price Hill
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St., #100, downtown
Ripple Wine Bar
2000 Madison Rd., Evanston; 4 W. Pike St., Covington
Sacred Beast*
1427 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Son of a Butcher Steak House
7630 Gibson St., Suite 110, Liberty Township
Sorrento’s Italian Joint*
5143 Montgomery Rd., Norwood
Stone Creek Dining Company
9856 Montgomery Rd., Suite 100, Montgomery
Teak Sushi & Thai Cuisine
110 S. Second St., Loveland
The Capital Grille
3821 Edwards Rd., Norwood
The Davidson
501 Vine St., downtown
The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
1342 Vine St., downtown
The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails
25 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas
The Lonely Pine Steakhouse
6085 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge
The Melting Pot*
11023 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township
Trecento
300 Main St., downtown
Trio
7565 Kenwood Rd., Sycamore Township
Via Vite
520 Vine St., downtown
Vintage on Race*
500 Race St., downtown
W Bar + Bistro*
3447 Epworth Ave., Westwood
Whiskey Yard
7524 Bales St., Liberty Township
Zingaro
5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville