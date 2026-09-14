How to Participate in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Image courtesy Via Vite

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns September 21 to 27, offering discounted three-course meals at more than 60 of your favorite eateries across the region. Better yet, $1 from every meal benefits the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Each restaurant will offer a three-course pre-fixe dinner menu at a $26, $36, $46, or $56 price point. Some restaurants will also have a menu available for lunch at the same cost. Once you show up at a restaurant, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Foodie in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Restaurant Week meal.

Check in at three or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Restaurant Week grand prize: $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.

The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Foodie and will also receive $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.

Bonus Points

You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.

First, kick off Restaurant Week with us at the official kick off party at The Merchant’s Club in Bellevue on September 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Bulleit Bourbon and Tito’s Vodka cocktails, gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.

Order a specialty Bulleit or Tito’s cocktail at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Restaurant Week meal.

Going shopping? Purchase Colavita olive oil at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.

Participating Restaurants

* drink special available

101 Craft Kitchen

5248 District Park Dr., Mason

20 Brix*

101 Main St., Milford

Agave & Rye

3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township; 635 Madison Ave., Covington; 335 Main St., Hamilton

Alcove

1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine; 1000 Summit Pl., Blue Ash

Bakersfield

1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Benihana

50 Tri County Pkwy., Springdale

Bishop’s Quarter

212 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen*

4632 Eastern Ave., Linwood

Bru Burger*

41 E. Sixth St., downtown; 9300 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Chart House

405 Riverboat Row, Newport

Clough Crossings American Bistro & Bar*

6892 Clough Pike, Anderson Township

Concorde*

4925 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville

Coppin’s*

638 Madison Ave., Covington

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood*

1000 Broadway, downtown

deSha’s Cincinnati*

11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

e+o Kitchen*

56 W. Freedom Way, downtown; 115 S. Karl Brown Way, Suite A, Loveland; 3520 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park

Eddie Merlot’s

10808 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Township

Eighteen at the Radisson*

668 W. Fifth St., Covington

Embers Restaurant

8170 Montgomery Rd., Madeira

Giuletta’s Italian Restaurant

119 Short St., Lawrenceburg

Greyhound Tavern*

2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

5901 E. Galbraith Rd., Sycamore Township

Ivory House*

2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester Township

Kona Grill

7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township

Krueger’s Tavern

1313 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Libby’s Southern Comfort*

35 W. Eighth St., Covington

Livery*

9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub*

2905 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills

Montgomery Inn*

925 Riverside Dr., East End; 9440 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

MTM Tavern & Steakhouse

9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Township

Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y

625 Walnut St., downtown

Nicola’s

1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton

Noche*

701 Madison Ave., Covington

Otto’s

521 Main St., Covington

Pennyflower Bistro & Bar*

701 Broadway, downtown

Primavista*

810 Matson Pl., East Price Hill

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St., #100, downtown

Ripple Wine Bar

2000 Madison Rd., Evanston; 4 W. Pike St., Covington

Sacred Beast*

1427 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Son of a Butcher Steak House

7630 Gibson St., Suite 110, Liberty Township

Sorrento’s Italian Joint*

5143 Montgomery Rd., Norwood

Stone Creek Dining Company

9856 Montgomery Rd., Suite 100, Montgomery

Teak Sushi & Thai Cuisine

110 S. Second St., Loveland

The Capital Grille

3821 Edwards Rd., Norwood

The Davidson

501 Vine St., downtown

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

1342 Vine St., downtown

The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails

25 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas

The Lonely Pine Steakhouse

6085 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge

The Melting Pot*

11023 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

Trecento

300 Main St., downtown

Trio

7565 Kenwood Rd., Sycamore Township

Via Vite

520 Vine St., downtown

Vintage on Race*

500 Race St., downtown

W Bar + Bistro*

3447 Epworth Ave., Westwood

Whiskey Yard

7524 Bales St., Liberty Township

Zingaro

5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville