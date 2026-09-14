How to Participate in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

Enjoy three-course meals from your favorite restaurants and win prizes during Restaurant Week September 21 to 27.
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Image courtesy Via Vite

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns September 21 to 27, offering discounted three-course meals at more than 60 of your favorite eateries across the region. Better yet, $1 from every meal benefits the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here’s how it works: Download the official Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to browse the participating restaurants and their menus. Each restaurant will offer a three-course pre-fixe dinner menu at a $26, $36, $46, or $56 price point. Some restaurants will also have a menu available for lunch at the same cost. Once you show up at a restaurant, check in using the app to earn points towards being the Biggest Foodie in Cincinnati. To check in, you must take and submit a photo of your Restaurant Week meal.

Check in at three or more locations during the week to be entered into a drawing to win the Restaurant Week grand prize: $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.

The person with the most points at the end of the week will be crowned Cincinnati’s Biggest Foodie and will also receive $300 in restaurant gift cards, Tito’s merchandise, and more.

Bonus Points

You can also earn bonus points in a variety of ways.

First, kick off Restaurant Week with us at the official kick off party at The Merchant’s Club in Bellevue on September 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Bulleit Bourbon and Tito’s Vodka cocktails, gift card giveaways, and check in using the app to earn points before the week even begins.

Order a specialty Bulleit or Tito’s cocktail at participating restaurants (look for the beverage icon on the app) and upload a photo to earn additional points with your Restaurant Week meal.

Going shopping? Purchase Colavita olive oil at participating Kroger locations, and upload a photo of your receipt to receive points.

Participating Restaurants

* drink special available

101 Craft Kitchen
5248 District Park Dr., Mason

20 Brix*
101 Main St., Milford 

Agave & Rye
3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood; 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township; 635 Madison Ave., Covington; 335 Main St., Hamilton

Alcove
1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine; 1000 Summit Pl., Blue Ash

Bakersfield
1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Benihana
50 Tri County Pkwy., Springdale

Bishop’s Quarter
212 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen*
4632 Eastern Ave., Linwood

Bru Burger*
41 E. Sixth St., downtown; 9300 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery 

Chart House
405 Riverboat Row, Newport

Clough Crossings American Bistro & Bar*
6892 Clough Pike, Anderson Township

Concorde*
4925 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville 

Coppin’s*
638 Madison Ave., Covington 

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood*
1000 Broadway, downtown

deSha’s Cincinnati*
11320 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

e+o Kitchen*
56 W. Freedom Way, downtown; 115 S. Karl Brown Way, Suite A, Loveland; 3520 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park

Eddie Merlot’s
10808 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Township 

Eighteen at the Radisson*
668 W. Fifth St., Covington

Embers Restaurant
8170 Montgomery Rd., Madeira

Giuletta’s Italian Restaurant
119 Short St., Lawrenceburg

Greyhound Tavern*
2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell 

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
5901 E. Galbraith Rd., Sycamore Township

Ivory House*
2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood 

Jag’s Steak & Seafood
5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester Township

Kona Grill
7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township 

Krueger’s Tavern
1313 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Libby’s Southern Comfort*
35 W. Eighth St., Covington

Livery*
9320 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub*
2905 Dixie Hwy. Crestview Hills

Montgomery Inn*
925 Riverside Dr., East End; 9440 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

MTM Tavern & Steakhouse
9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Township

Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
625 Walnut St., downtown

Nicola’s
1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton

Noche*
701 Madison Ave., Covington

Otto’s
521 Main St., Covington 

Pennyflower Bistro & Bar*
701 Broadway, downtown 

Primavista*
810 Matson Pl., East Price Hill

Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St., #100, downtown

Ripple Wine Bar
2000 Madison Rd., Evanston; 4 W. Pike St., Covington

Sacred Beast*
1427 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine 

Son of a Butcher Steak House
7630 Gibson St., Suite 110, Liberty Township

Sorrento’s Italian Joint*
5143 Montgomery Rd., Norwood

Stone Creek Dining Company
9856 Montgomery Rd., Suite 100, Montgomery

Teak Sushi & Thai Cuisine
110 S. Second St., Loveland

The Capital Grille
3821 Edwards Rd., Norwood

The Davidson
501 Vine St., downtown 

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
1342 Vine St., downtown

The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails
25 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas

The Lonely Pine Steakhouse
6085 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge

The Melting Pot*
11023 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

Trecento
300 Main St., downtown

Trio
7565 Kenwood Rd., Sycamore Township 

Via Vite
520 Vine St., downtown 

Vintage on Race*
500 Race St., downtown 

W Bar + Bistro*
3447 Epworth Ave., Westwood

Whiskey Yard
7524 Bales St., Liberty Township 

Zingaro
5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville