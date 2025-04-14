Meals for Easter Weekend

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY JEFF RUBY CULINARY ENTERTAINMENT

Start your Easter celebration by grabbing brunch with the family this weekend at one of these spots.

The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby

The Lempicka’s gourmet brunch offers interactive chef stations, which includes hand-carved prime Black Angus strips, made-to-order gnocchi, an omelet station, and Bananas Foster French toast. There’s also a breakfast buffet, which features colossal shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, grand charcutier display, and more, as well as kids buffet option. $75 (children)-$150 (adults). 700 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 321-8080

Nicola’s Ristorante

Nicola’s Easter brunch and dinner special is a curated “Pick Two” menu. Grab the famous crab cakes and French toast, steak and eggs, or the signature Raviolone Lungo and baked oysters. $70 (prepaid). 1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton, (513) 721-6200

Subito

Subito, the signature restaurant of The Lytle Park Hotel, is hosting an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20. The meal includes a spread of Italian pastries and tortas, made-to-order cacio e pepe tossed in a giant parmesan wheel, tiramisu, custom omelets and charcuterie, and kid favorites like chicken tenders, mac-n-cheese, and endless bacon. Complete your brunch with a visit from the Easter Bunny! $35 (children)-$65 (adults). 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 621-4500

McCormick & Schmick’s

Celebrate Easter at McCormick & Schmick’s with its special two-course menu. The menu includes your choice of starters (seasonal mixed greens, bibb lettuce salad, or clam chowder). Next, you can select from one entrée out of its many savory options, including bourbon glazed salmon, cider glazed porkchop, and Wagyu steak frites. $40 per person. 21 E. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 721-9339