Put Your Slippers On

Illustration by Cayla O'Carroll

Cincinnati Ballet

Seasoned professional dancers at Cincinnati Ballet offer instruction for dancers of all ages and experience levels, from toddlers looking to tap their toes to collegiate athletes refining their technical skills to adults who want to try out a new hobby. 1801 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills, (513) 621-5219

Cincinnati Dance and Movement Center

Leveled classes for children and adults teach proper technique on barre and center floor through education on proper body placement, technical skills, and professional terminology. Class sessions run September through January and February through June. 880 Compton Rd., Springfield Twp., (513) 521-8462

CCM Prep

The University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music offers “drop-in” and “try-it” classes for children, teens, and adults, instructed by professionals. Students can also audition to enroll in ballet companies, with the opportunity to participate in performances across the tri-state. 290 CCM Blvd., Corryville, (513) 556-6638,

Queen City Dance Academy

Experienced dancers teach proper technique and discipline to students, preparing them for annual recitals and other events throughout the year to show off their new talents and accomplishments to friends and family. 7900 E. Kemper Rd., Sycamore Twp., (513) 489-7575