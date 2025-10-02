Local Markets: Northern Kentucky

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Unique International Market Indo Nepali Grocery

Owner Bhim Dahal hails from Nepal and his Florence market specializes in Indian and Nepalese foods like fresh saag (leafy greens), pumpkin leaves, ghee, breads, smoked yogurt, and lentils. You’ll also discover pantry staples, such as bamboo shoots, flours, teas, and coffee, in addition to hair care products, Nepalese cookware, and sweets. ♦ 8125 Connector Dr., Florence, (859) 817-0035

Latonia Bodega

This vibrant new corner store on Decoursey Avenue channels the best of a Latin‑American bodega with New Jersey–style deli sandwiches and imported snacks and drinks stocked alongside everyday staples. Opened in January by OLLA Taqueria couple Sergio Gutierrez and Alyssa Adkins, the deli offerings and friendly service have quickly made it a neighborhood favorite and community hub. Latonia locals praise the made‑to‑order sandwiches and old‑school charm. It feels like an East Coast mini‑market with small-town warmth. ♦ 4302 Decoursey Ave., Latonia, (859) 261-0642

C. P. Reeves Market

A four‑generation produce stand established in 1915, this Ludlow market still offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as top‑quality seasonal flowers, Christmas trees ,and local goods. Walk in and you’ll find friendly faces, community‑rooted service, and a legacy pride in picking the freshest seasonal goods. As one of the oldest businesses operating in Ludlow, C.P. Reeves upholds traditional standards alongside small community events, remaining a reliable favorite for locals. ♦ 109 Helen St., Ludlow, (859) 261-4350

Tienda Mexicana Las Tres Princesas

Here, you can purchase meats like chorizo, diezmillo (chuck steak), arrachera (skirt steak), menudo, and patas de pollo (chicken feet) by the pound and peruse fresh Mexican produce such as nopal, yuca, and elote. Stock up on Latin American beers and household goods, but don’t skip the real highlight: the ice cream shop. Its menu includes coctel de frutas (fruit cocktails), paletas (popsicles), and concha helado (ice cream and fresh strawberries sandwiched between sweet concha bread). ♦ 1771 Monmouth St., Ste. A, Newport, (859) 261-2111

Diakas International Market

Congolese immigrant Didier Diakandulu’s products are from African countries, including corn, beans, rice, fufu flour, cooking oils, spices, and canned fish. Not only can customers buy African goods, they can also dine at the market. A hot bar serving up Congolese specialties like pondu (cassava leaves), makayabu (salt fish), and makemba, (fried plantains) gives others from the Congo a taste of home. ♦ 7009 Dixie Hwy., Ste. E, Florence, (859) 866-9041

Peluso’s Market

Peluso’s has three main seasonal draws: plants in the spring, local tomatoes in the summer, and in the winter, holiday candies from all over the United States. If you need more day-to-day items, a deli counter offers goetta, pickle loaf, Virginia ham, and cheeses by the pound at affordable prices, and you can get household supplies like toilet paper and canned goods as well as drinks out of an old-school Coke cooler. ♦ 621 Monmouth St., Newport, (859) 291-6069

Thawng Asian Grocery

The Thawng family (including Andrew and Grace Ramthalen Thawng) opened this Burmese-Chin market in 2021, selling products from Myanmar, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Korea. The aisles area stacked with frozen meats, household goods, spices, dried kaffir lime leaves, bubble tea, and sushi is made daily (try the inari, seasoned rice packed inside fried tofu pouches). You’ll also find pompano fish, coconut sauce, kimchi, and fresh produce like bitter melon, Japanese eggplant, papaya, and beans. ♦ 3155 Dixie Hwy., Ste. A, Erlanger, (859) 414-7855

Kinman Farm Market

Part indoor market, part outdoor market, Kinman operates nine months out of the year, offering an array of flowers during the summer, hayrides, a corn maze, and pumpkins and gourds in the fall, and Christmas trees in the winter. Seasonal preserves, jellies, jams, and dressings are made on site, along with BBQ sauces, pickles, and pasta sauces. Be sure to stop by the Kinman Farm Fixins food trailer, which features a rotating menu. ♦ 4175 Burlington Pike, Burlington, (859) 918-1682