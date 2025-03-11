Lily Rose Still Has Plenty of Time and Plenty to Say

The last time Lily Rose took the stage in Cincinnati was back in 2022, and at the time the country music gamechanger was sharing the bill with headliner Chris Lane. “I just remember that show was off the chain,” Rose says in a telephone interview. “It was crazy there.”

Come March 29 at Bogart’s, though, Rose will get the chance to create craziness as the headliner. “If history repeats itself, anytime that we’ve not had a headlining show and then we go and do one, it’s like the craziest one of the tour,” she says about her Runnin’ Outta Time Tour 2025 alongside special guest Payton Smith.

Granted, Rose is no stranger to the state of Ohio as a whole, as the Georgia native says she’s come through as a headliner and as an opener for country powerhouses such as Shania Twain and Sam Hunt. “There’s just something about those Ohio fans,” she says. “It doesn’t matter where we’re at in the city or in the state, it’s just insane. So I’m very pumped.”

Certainly, the country music industry has been pumped for the now 30-year-old singer/songwriter since breaking out of the country music gate with her addictive chart topper “Villain” and following it up with epic songs such as “Remind Me of You,” “Stronger Than I Am,” and the heartfelt “Back Pew.”

“That song is helping a lot of people, and it was therapeutic to write and always is therapeutic to perform every night,” she says of the mind-blowing melody that appears on her new EP, Runnin’ Outta Time. “I didn’t go in trying to write a project that was super autobiographical,” Rose says of the EP. “I was just like, What if we just pick out six songs that really tell the story of what I’ve done my first 30 years in life and what I want to do in my next 70? It was really cool to be able to put together a project that had a theme.”

A number of these songs will certainly find themselves on the setlist in Cincinnati, along with the stories that go with them. “My set list has some bangers that just feel really good,” says Rose, who sang on Diplo’s “Sad in the Summer” track back in 2023. “And then there are the songs that contain these really personal stories that other people can take with them, and they can connect with.”

One of those heartfelt stories is told in Rose’s new track, “Let You Know When I Get There,” which was actually written by powerhouse songwriters Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler, and Hunter Phelps. “I really loved the sentiment of the song from the very beginning,” she says. “I thought it was brilliant. It moved me. You don’t hear a song every day that brings you to tears or you connect with on that level.”

And while Rose finds herself beginning to rack up recognitions such as a GLAAD’s Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year nominee, she admits that she’s still trying to prove herself. “I still feel like the shoe is going to drop at any moment kind of thing,” she says. “But, yeah, it’s nice to know that I have a really secure fan base and with that comes a little bit of job security of just knowing that I can keep making music and, even if I take time off touring, I can make music and they’re still going to be here. The fans who keep showing up for me give me that confidence because I don’t feel like I’ve made it by any means quite yet. But we’re getting there.”