Latonia Bodega Builds Community One Sandwich at a Time

Photograph by HATSUE

There’s a fresh take on the traditional bodega in Latonia that’s drawing in neighbors with giant sandwiches, imported snacks from Mexico, and a lot of Latin American soul. Opened in January by couple Sergio Gutierrez and Alyssa Atkins, owners of the popular Olla Taqueria in Covington, Latonia Bodega is more than a convenience store. It’s becoming a community pillar with deep roots, and an even deeper purpose, full of fresh sandwiches and neighborhood pride.

Gutierrez was born in New Jersey and raised in Mexico. Inspired by classic East Coast corner stores and the flavors of his upbringing, he brings a cross-cultural flair to the bodega, envisioning a place where quality food and community impact could coexist.

Photograph by HATSUE

“It’s been a blessing,” says Guiterrez about his experience moving from Mexico to Northern Kentucky. “I feel like I have what I have because I was able to go back to Mexico and actually see what it’s like to not have opportunities and then coming here and seeing that everything’s an opportunity.”

In addition to serving Jersey-style deli sandwiches stacked high with meats and an assortment of toppings, Latonia Bodega also sells light groceries and produce alongside chips, candy, and soda. The building used to be a pharmacy in the 1960s and had been abandoned for decades until recently, so the space doesn’t have a commercial exhaust hood (yet) to serve much hot food. But that hasn’t stopped customers from lining up for cold-cut creations and breakfast sandwiches served on croissants, bagels, or English muffins. In addition, hundreds of tamales are made locally by a family friend and delivered to the store every Friday morning.

Photograph by HATSUE

For Gutierrez, Latonia Bodega is more than a food stop. It’s also a legacy mission driven by joy, culture, and family. He grew up working in his father’s Gutierrez Deli nearby, and wanted something of his own to pass on to his children. He and Atkins are raising twin sons who turn 1 this year while juggling both Olla and the bodega. Yet their purpose is clear: Feed the community and create a welcoming space where everyone belongs.

“All you need is food,” Gutierrez says. “That’s how you bring people together.”

Latonia Bodega, 4302 Decoursey Ave., Covington

Photograph by HATSUE