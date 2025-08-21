Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 22-24

Photograph courtesy Germania Society

Make sure you get out and enjoy all the city has to offer before the summer ends! Here are some events to check out.

Germania Society Oktoberfest

Kick off Oktoberfest season at the oldest celebration in the city. Germania Society will have the largest selection of German beer in the tri-state alongside mug-slinging and stein-hoisting contests, traditional music, dancing, food, rides, vendors, and more. Admission is five dollars, kids 12 and under get in free. There will be limited on-site parking for five dollars or free parking with shuttle service at Pleasant Run Middle School, Vinkolet Winery, and Mueller Roofing. Fri, Aug 22-Sun, Aug 24, Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Twp.

Botany and Brews: A Healing Garden Preview Night

Enjoy some craft beer and get a preview of the Krohn Conservatory’s fall show at this social preview night. Guests will get a special tour and presentation of “A Healing Garden” in the showroom featuring medicinal plants and classic Italian design. Tickets are $20 and include show entry and a beer or craft cocktail of your choice. Attendees must be 21 or older. Fri, Aug 22, 7-9 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Queer Clay Night

Join Midwestern Lesbian and your fellow crafty queers for a night of community and pottery. In this clay hand-building class, you’ll create, fire, and glaze your own piece with Queen City Clay. Tickets are $70 and you can bring your own adult beverages. Fri, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Queen City Clay, 2760 Highland Ave., Norwood

Cincy Silent Disco

The city’s biggest silent disco is back in a new home. Head to the Woodward and dance the night away to EDM with Kim L, throwbacks with Sexbox, and modern tunes with John Chapel. Tickets are $16.99 and attendees must be 21 or older. Fri, Aug 22, 9 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Tour de CROWN Bike Ride

In celebration of Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (aka CROWN), Tri-State Trails is inviting you on a scenic bike ride. There are 8.5 mile, 17.5 mile, and 34 mile options with different start times and registration prices for each. Children can also participate in the two shorter rides. After finishing, riders can get a free drink at the Fifty West Tour de CROWN Expo featuring family activities and live music. Sat, Aug 23, 8 a.m., Fifty West Brewing Company, 7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Twp.

FCC Kick Cancer Night

Kick Cancer Night starts at Prematch at the Park where you’ll be able to write cards to the warriors at Ronald McDonald House, take purple ribbons, and visit with local organizations like the Dragonfly Foundation, the American Cancer Society, Animal Companion Counseling, Pink Ribbon Good, and the Cincinnati Amputee Soccer Club. Then you’ll march to TQL Stadium and watch the Orange and Blue take on New York City FC and honor the cancer fighters in your life at The Corner Kick wall. Sat, Aug 23; Prematch 4-6:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Kick-off 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Zoo After Dark: Adult 21+ Overnight

Live your childhood dreams and have a sleepover at the zoo with your friends. There will be drinks, food, games, animal encounters, tours, a behind-the-scenes look at Hippo Cove, a campfire, with s’mores, and a cozy night sleeping with the giraffes in the Twiga Tents. Breakfast and a bonus animal encounter will be provided in the morning. Tickets are $200 or $190 for zoo members. Sat, Aug 23-Sun, Aug 24, 6 p.m.-9 a.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Queen City Opera Presents: Iolanta

Cincinnati’s non-conventional professional opera troupe, Queen City Opera, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta in collaboration with the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The show about a blind princess who doesn’t know she’s blind will be sung in Russian with English projections. Tickets start at $37.50. Sat, Aug 23-Sun, Aug 24, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

CAAMP Concert

Alt-Americana icons and Ohio natives, CAAMP, will be playing at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park with special guests Sam Fribush Organ and Maggie Halfman. We sat down with band co-founder, guitarist, and banjo player Evan Westfall earlier this week to talk about the band’s love of their home state. Tickets start at $72. Sun, Aug 24, 7 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown