Live Your Horse Girl Fantasy in Indian Hill

Photograph courtesy Lynn Bissell

Address: 7925 Spiritwood Ct., Indian Hill

Price: $2,350,000

When the Spiritwood Estate was built in 1926, the 100-acre property included stables and barns for the farm. In the 1960s, the original owners split up and sold the land as individual homes, including the barn at what is now 7925 Spiritwood Court in Indian Hill. Now, the three-acre, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is looking for a new owner.

“It was originally remodeled by a doctor,” says listing agent Maureen Pippin. “He expanded it and engineered it, but kept a lot of barn elements.”

Photograph courtesy Lynn Bissell

Those barn elements are the heart and soul of the property, making themselves known the second you enter the house. Original barn doors separate rooms on the first floor while a fence cordons off the living room, invoking the feeling that you’re in the original stables. Plus, the hayloft was transformed into the second floor with the original staircase, ladders, and exposed beams still in place.

Photograph courtesy Lynn Bissell

If the farm decor alone isn’t unique enough for you, entire walls of the living room and study are plastered with coverings evoking classic works of art. “When you go in there, they look like they’re painted on,” says Pippin. “They’re by a company out of London called Wall Sauce.” The walls aren’t the only bold pops of color and texture—a healthy blend of building materials and stylistic patterns give each room a distinct look. From one area to the next you’ll get repurposed wood, stone, terracotta tiles, stucco, and more.

Photograph courtesy Lynn Bissell

Outdoor lovers will enjoy the signature courtyard complete with fountains, an expansive brick patio, wrap-around porches, and a pool. Additionally, the three acres of former farmland offer maximal privacy and fertile green space.

Photograph courtesy Lynn Bissell

The home is also unique in Indian Hill for its small solar farm in the backyard powering the property’s hot water, heating, air conditioning, and boiler. Plus it has sewer and natural gas helping power the house’s five fireplaces. If you’re looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property with plenty of history and privacy, it’s hard to beat The Barn on Spiritwood.