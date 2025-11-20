Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 21-23

Photograph courtesy Newport on the Levee

As holiday season approaches, events pop up in every direction. From concerts to sporting matchups to gift markets, it can be hard to focus on just one activity. Here are a few to get you started this weekend.

The Hoops Classic

The UC Men’s Basketball team will face off against longtime rivals, the Louisville Cardinals, at the first of two neutral-site matchups. While the series history dating back to 1921 has the Cardinals with the advantage (56-44), the Bearcats are looking to dominate and keep their position at the top of the Big 12. The game will be in partnership with CareSource, so there will be a donation drive with a chance to win prizes. Tickets start at $45. Fri, Nov 21, 6:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Botany and Brews: Festival of Ferns

The Krohn Conservatory will be serving up some specialty cocktails and craft beers from Esoteric Brewing Company among the foliage. For $20, guests will get to sip and explore this year’s holiday show, Festival of Ferns, complete with a tour of the display. This is a 21+ event. Fri, Nov 21, 7-9 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Aquarium After Dark: Water Wonderland

At this family-friendly after hours event, guests will get a sneak peak of Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland. In addition to the regular AAD activities like a pizza party, twilight tour, scavenger hunt, and animal meet-and-greets, there will be holiday lights, music, hot cocoa, and other festive surprises. Tickets are $50 per person including food and kids ages two and under get in free. Fri, Nov 21, 7:15-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

U.S. Steinholding Association National Championships

The best of the best of holding beer in the air will descend upon the city for the first ever steinholding national championship. The men’s and women’s final rounds will take place around 4 p.m. and the grand prize winners will walk away with $4,000. There will also be exhibition matches, a celebrity steinhoist, ceremonial keg tapping, live music, and other German games. Sat, Nov 22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Light Up the Levee

Newport on the Levee is officially kicking off the holiday season with a full day of festivities. From the Plaza to the Gallery to the Lawn to the Box Bars, you’ll get to enjoy live music, carolers, dancers, cheerleaders, games, face painting, a silent disco, pictures with Santa, and a grand lighting of the 50-foot Christmas tree complete with a Rozzi fireworks show. Sat, Nov 22, 3-9 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Cuisine Art Cocktails

The Contemporary Arts Center’s beloved fundraising gala returns with some of the most creative collaborations between art, mixology, and cuisine you’ll see all year. Specialty food, drinks, and other experiences will be provided by more than 70 local businesses, including favorites like The Aperture, Nolia, Kiki, and many more. Tickets are $225 with all proceeds going to the CAC. VIP is $300 and includes early entry and exclusive food and drinks from Wildweed’s Chef David Jackman and Longfellow’s Mike Stankovich. Sat, Nov 22, 7-11 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., downtown

Jonas Brothers Concert

The Jonas Brothers will be stopping at Heritage Bank Center as part of their JONAS20 tour celebrating the band’s 20-year journey. The brothers will be playing hits from their entire discography, from newer hits like “Sucker” to classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “S.O.S.” and even some of their solo music. They’ll be joined by opening acts Deleasa, Franklin Jonas, and Jesse McCartney. Tickets start at $41. Sat, Nov 22, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Erykah Badu Concert

The Queen of Neo Soul is coming to the Queen City for The Return of Automatic Slim World Tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her second studio album, Mama’s Gun. She’ll showcase her innovative jazz-meets-soul-meets-hip-hop-meets-R&B sound live performing some of the songs that put her on the map like “Bag Lady, “Cleva,” and more. Tickets start at $175. Sat, Nov 22, 8 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Wicked: For Good Drag Brunch

Prepare for the conclusion to Wicked with this drag brunch featuring performances to your favorite songs from the musical. For $60, you’ll get to enjoy a bottomless brunch buffet, photo-ops, magical surprises, and show-stopping performances by Vanta Black, Fifi LeFay, and Connor Ria. Sun, Nov 23, 11 a.m., The Clubhouse at Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals

After finally defeating Columbus Crew in the first round, FC Cincinnati is moving on to Eastern Conference Semis to take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. As is tradition, the game will be preceded by a Pre-Match party in Washington Park that ends with a collective march to TQL Stadium. Tickets start at $185 and attendees are encouraged to wear blue. Sun, Nov 23, 5 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End