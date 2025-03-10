Jackson Klug Looks Rad in Vintage Fashion

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Vintage clothing curator

Style: Classic American with a rock and roll twist

How did you get involved in vintage curation and selling?

I started thrifting because I didn’t have much money to be spending on clothes back in high school. I would run into the same people at flea markets or thrift stores or estate sales, and I picked up that they were looking for specific things. It opened my eyes to this whole market for secondhand clothing that I didn’t even know existed. I started selling clothes on my own, at my house. Then I started selling to other stores, and then eventually to Rad OTR.

Have you always had a pretty strong sense of style?

I can remember being influenced by movies and TV shows I was watching as a kid, wanting to dress like [those characters].

When you’re rifling through secondhand stores, what are you looking for?

I mainly look for unique things. Or how worn something is. Is it still wearable? Does it need to be repaired? What’s the cultural significance of the item? Is it something people will feel a huge level of nostalgia for?

Photograph by Devyn Glista

What do you mean by feeling nostalgia?

One of the coolest things about what I do is that no matter what I find, if something doesn’t mean anything to me, it could mean the world to the next person. Whether it shows a movie or TV show on a T-shirt or is a band tee, you can really find these random things that people are just overjoyed to see again.

What are the staples of a classic American, rock and roll wardrobe?

Dark, worn denim. A lot of boots, whether that’s motorcycle boots or even hiking boots. And jackets, like Carhartt and denim jackets. Layers, like flannels or collegiate hoodies.

What’s your favorite item in your closet?

A black wool ’80s Navy deck jacket. It’s got embroidering on the back of all the different places that that specific ship went.