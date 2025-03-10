A Pop of Color in Northside

Photo by Shawndale Thomas Photography

Address: 4031 Delaney St., Northside

Price: $359,999

Vibrant Northside just got a little bit brighter following the renovation of this three-bed, two bath home, walking distance to the neighborhood’s best restaurants, bars, and parks.

Originally built in 1895, this home was renovated last year, and now catches eyes in its quiet, low-traffic area of Northside. With many of the home’s original features still preserved— including hardwood floors and stairs and a statement brick wall in the kitchen—4031 Delaney keeps the home’s history alive with a new, modern touch.

Photo by Shawndale Thomas Photography

From the entrance, visitors are greeted by a spacious living room, filled with ample natural light. The hall leads into the beautifully renovated kitchen, a true focal point of the home. With all new cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring, and appliances, the kitchen is a place not just for cooking, but for hosting and good conversations.

Photo by Shawndale Thomas Photography

Just off the kitchen, the first floor bedroom offers access to the home’s backyard and patio, meaning it could easily be transformed into a spare office or dining room. Upstairs two more bedrooms, with private bathrooms for each. The master bedroom includes a sizable walk-in closet and access to the home’s unique attic space, which has been transformed into a loft. Access to the attic was originally found in the hallway, but once it was transformed into a loft, a permanent ladder fixture was installed into the bedroom for easy accessibility. This loft is a perfect place to relax in, or to use as an additional closet or storage space.

Photo by Shawndale Thomas Photography

This home boasts has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the warmer weather as well. The porch includes a small ceiling fan alongside new light fixtures. Around back, there is a fenced-in yard and a concrete patio, perfect for summer barbecues and bonfires.

4031 Delaney has truly made its place among the vibrant, colorful homes throughout Northside, as many of the other homes in the neighborhood are undergoing similar renovations, one by one.