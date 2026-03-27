It’s Time for Afternoon Tea Downtown

Photgraph by Andrew Doench

You can now indulge in full tea party vibes on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Subito. The downtown restaurant rolled out its “Lytle Park Tea Tradition” service in October, which features sweet and savory finger foods for the “ladies who lunch” crowd.

“The Lytle Park Tea Tradition is a natural extension of Lytle Park Hotel’s role as a gathering place for the city,” says Leo Bringas, the hotel’s food and beverage director. “[The] afternoon experience enhances Subito’s offerings while celebrating Cincinnati’s culture of connection and reinforcing the hotel as a premier city destination.”

At $50 per person ($30 per child under 10), it includes macarons, biscotti, cannoli, and more as well as selections from Churchill’s Fine Teas, like Southern White Peach and English Breakfast—perfect for a girls’ get-together or a Mother’s Day outing. You’ll feel like you’re in the tea party scene in Alice in Wonderland (without the psychedelics, of course).

Subito, 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 621-4500