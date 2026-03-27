Handmade Dumplings Shine at Corner Dumpling House

Photograph by Jon Medina

Corner Dumpling House opened quietly in Symmes Township in July 2025, the kind of neighborhood spot you might miss if you weren’t looking for it. But word travels fast when the menu centers on something as simple yet well executed as dumplings. Yes, the restaurant serves the expected Chinese-Sichuan comfort staples, from fried rice to lo mein. But it’s the baskets of delicate, handmade dumplings that keep the dining room buzzing and the takeout bags stacked by the door.

At six pieces per order, the dumplings come steamed or pan-fried, with each method highlighting a different texture, the soft dough puffing with steam or swimming in savory broth. Fillings range from classics such as pork, beef, and chicken to unlikely combinations like crab meat and pork. Vegetarians aren’t left out, either, thanks to the earthy mushroom and cabbage pairing that feels substantial rather than obligatory. While the dumplings are the highlight, other dishes on the menu stand out on their own, including the pan-fried pork buns, fried Japanese shrimp shumai, dry pot, and drunken noodles.

The dining area is compact yet somehow spacious, with warm lighting, a variety of spirits, and a friendly, accommodating staff. Weeknights are lively and weekends are a little hectic, but it’s worth a trek to the ’burbs for a place that proves great dumplings don’t need downtown buzz to shine.

Corner Dumpling House, 11371 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 975-2555