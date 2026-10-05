Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Foundation

On any given sunny afternoon in Walnut Hills, you’re likely to find visitors pausing beneath a towering mural by renowned artist Charles Gaines or neighbors gathering on benches, talking, laughing, and taking in the view.

Their gathering spot is Hannan ArtPark, part of the 1001 Colors campus. Its transformation into a vibrant public gathering space is a reminder that the arts experiences we all treasure rarely happen by accident.

Philanthropy made Hannan ArtPark possible. Thousands of donors who were passionate about providing an inspirational, art-filled gathering space to the neighborhood gave generously to make it come together, including the Hannan family, the park’s namesake. Greater Cincinnati Foundation, or GCF, joined those donors and granted $75,000 to the project.

Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Across Greater Cincinnati, similar stories are unfolding every day. For GCF’s Chief Impact Officer Rasheda Cromwell, that’s where the real value of arts philanthropy emerges. “When we invest in arts and culture, we invest in the stories that shape who we are as a region. Arts experiences create connection, strengthen neighborhoods, and help people feel a sense of belonging to their community. Through philanthropy, we’re able to support the artists, organizations, and spaces that make Greater Cincinnati a more vibrant place to live for everyone.”

As the region’s trusted philanthropic partner, GCF works with individuals and families to turn their passions into lasting community impact.

Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Foundation

One of the most popular ways to get started is with a donor advised fund (DAF) at GCF. A donor advised fund is a flexible charitable giving account that allows you to recommend grants to nonprofits, establish a giving schedule, and even remain anonymous if you choose. In addition to cash, donors can contribute appreciated stock, real estate, partnership interests, and other complex assets. Contributions may qualify for a tax deduction at fair market value, and assets invested in the fund have the potential to grow tax-free over time, creating even greater charitable impact.

Just as importantly, a donor advised fund at GCF can become part of a family’s legacy. You can involve family members in charitable decision-making.

Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Foundation

“Some of the most joyful conversations we have with donors begin with a story,” said Sarah Weiss, chief philanthropy officer at GCF. “Maybe it’s a concert that changed someone’s perspective, a public artwork that became part of a family’s routine, or an arts program that helped a young person discover their confidence. Donors love knowing that their giving can help create those experiences for someone else. There’s real joy in helping preserve the cultural assets that make Cincinnati special.”

The story of Hannan ArtPark offers a glimpse of what is possible when generosity and vision come together, but every arts organization has its own version of that story. The next chapter of those stories depends on people willing to invest in them.

Not sure where to start? GCF’s team of Philanthropic Advisors will guide you every step of the way. Learn more at gcfdn.org/donors or call us at (513) 241-2880 and start the conversation.